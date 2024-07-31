Technology News
Vivo X200 Camera, Display Details Leak Online; Tipped to Get 50-Megapixel Main Rear Camera

Vivo X200 is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution panel.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 31 July 2024 19:45 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X100 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo X100 has a 5-megapixel main camera
  • Price of Vivo X100 in India starts at Rs. 63,999
  • Pro model is rumoured to carry a ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor
Vivo X100 with MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC and Zeiss branded cameras was launched in January in India alongside the Vivo X100 Pro. The flagship phone is still new in the market but details about its successor — Vivo X200 — are already appearing online. The upcoming X series smartphone is tipped to come with a 50-megapixel main Sony camera like its predecessor. MediaTek's upcoming Dimensity 9400 chipset is said to fuel the purported Vivo X200. It could flaunt a 1.5K resolution display.

Vivo X200 Key Specifications (Revealed)

On Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged specifications of an upcoming flagship phone. The post doesn't include the exact name of the phone, but the comments on the post indicate that they are talking about the standard Vivo X200.

As per the post, the purported Vivo X200 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony customised super-large bottom main camera. The primary camera is said to be accompanied by a 3x mid-range telephoto lens. It is tipped to feature a 1.5K resolution panel from a domestic (Chinese) manufacturer and with narrow bezels.

Vivo is said to use high-density silicon on the large battery on the Vivo X200. But there's no mention of battery capacity.

Few details about the Vivo X200 lineup surfaced from the same source last month. Both Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are tipped to pack MediaTek's unannounced Dimensity 9400 chipset under the hood. The Pro model is rumoured to carry an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication.

Vivo X100 Price in India, Specifications

Price of the Vivo X100 in India starts at Rs. 63,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Vivo X100 has a 6.78-inch (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED 8T LTPO curved display and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 9300 SoC with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and Vivo V2 chip. It has a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX920 VCS bionic main camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 64-megapixel Zeiss super-telephoto camera. It carries a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo X100, Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iOS 17.6 Update Brings Apple Emergency SOS Via Satellite Feature to iPhone Users in Japan

