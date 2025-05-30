Vivo TWS Air 3 was launched in China on Thursday alongside the Vivo S30 and Vivo S30 Pro Mini smartphones. The true-wireless-stereo (TWS) earphones is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver and offers support for noise reduction backed by artificial intelligence (AI). As per the company, the Vivo TWS Air 3 TWS earphones comes with Bluetooth 6.0 and support SBC, AAC, and other audio codecs. It is claimed to deliver a battery life of up to 45 hours, including the charging case.

Vivo TWS Air 3 Price, Availability

Vivo TWS Air 3 is priced at CNY 99 (roughly Rs. 1,200) in China. The headset is available for purchase in three colour options — Cherry Pink, Cloud White, and Deep Sea Blue. At present, there is no information about the international availability of Vivo's new TWS earphones.

Vivo TWS Air 3 Specifications

The Vivo TWS Air 3 has a traditional in-ear earphone design and is equipped with a 12mm dynamic driver unit along with a four-layer voice coil. The company claims the audio is tuned by Golden Ears acoustic team to deliver a fuller listening experience and the earphones support AAC, SBC, and LC3 audio codecs.

The TWS earphones offers spatial audio support, which creates a wider soundstage, whereas the DeepX 3.0 stereo effects are said to improve the audio quality by enhancing bass, treble, and vocals. Listeners can choose between different sound modes such as heavy bass, clear vocals, or for specific use cases, like listening to audiobooks.

Vivo has incorporated AI-backed noise reduction technology which is said to suppress the background noise by up to 51 percent, translating into a clearer audio quality during voice calls. The Vivo TWS Air 3 can be used for gaming purposes too, courtesy of its low latency 44ms audio delay. The earphones comes with Bluetooth 6.0 support for connectivity with a maximum range of 10m.

Each earbud weighs around 3.6g, whereas the charging case is about 37g. The TWS earphones comes with an IP54-rated build against dust and water ingress. The company claims a battery life of up to 10 hours on a single charge and up to 45 hours total with the charging case.

