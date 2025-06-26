Technology News
English Edition
  PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant

PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant

PS Plus is celebrating its 15-year anniversary this month.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 26 June 2025 13:38 IST
PS Plus Monthly Games for July Include Diablo IV, the King of Fighters XV and Jusant

Photo Credit: Blizzard

Diablo IV was released on June 1, 2023

Highlights
  • All new PS Plus titles will be playable from July 1
  • Jusant is a puzzle platformer forcused on climbing
  • Diablo IV is also available on Xbox Game Pass
Sony has announced the games joining PlayStation Plus in July. Diablo IV leads the PS Plus monthly games lineup next month. Blizzard's action-RPG brings familiar dungeon crawling experience to a new open world setting. Other games coming to PS Plus in July include fighting title The King of Fighters XV and puzzle platformer Jusant. PS Plus subscribers can start playing the three games starting July 1.

PS Plus monthly games for July, which were revealed in a PlayStation Blog post Wednesday, will be available until August 4. Users can add the games to their library and continue playing beyond that date with an active PS Plus membership.

This month's PS Plus games — NBA 2K25, Alone in the Dark and Destiny 2: The Final Shape — will be available on the service until June 30. Here's a closer look at PS Plus monthly games for July:

Diablo IV

Diablo IV launched on PC and consoles in 2023 and is finally coming to PS Plus. The RPG brings Diablo's familiar dungeon crawling and looting experience, this time set in an open world. The game features procedurally generated dungeons for players to explore and find loot in. Diablo IV's campaign can be played solo or in up to four-player online co-op.

You'll have a selection of six classes to choose from, each of which comes with distinct traits and abilities. Diablo IV is set in Sanctuary and features Lilith as the main antagonist. The RPG will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

The King of Fighters XV

The 2022 fighting game from Japanese developer KOF Studio joins PS Plus next month. The King of Fighters XV features the series' familiar 3v3 matchups and a fine-tuned version of the franchise's core combat system. The game comes with 39 fighters and rollback netcode to ensure smooth online play.

The game's PS Plus launch also includes the “Classic Leona” DLC costume, that allows you to change the character's costume to her KoF ‘96 look. The King of Fighters XV will be available on PS4 and PS5.

jusant jusant

Jusant is a game about climbing
Photo Credit: Don't Nod

Jusant

Don't Nod's puzzle platformer, Jusant, joins PS Plus next month, too. The game is focussed around climbing to the top of a massive tower that offers branching paths and a variety of biomes. As players slowly climb up the tower, they also unravel long-lost secrets of the civilisation that called the place home.

Jusant features dedicated climbing mechanics and requires players to manage their stamina and climbing tools to ascend the tower. It will be available on PS5.

All three games will be available to PS Plus members across Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from July 1.

Sony is also celebrating 15 years of PS Plus this month. To mark the occasion, the PlayStation parent announced a host of benefits for subscribers. PS Plus Premium members get access to game trials for WWE 2K25 and Monster Hunter Wilds. The former can be tried out right now, while the latter will be available from June 30.

Certain games, including Sniper Elite: Resistance, Sid Meier's Civilization VII and Star Wars Outlaws, are also getting discounted on the PlayStation Store this weekend.

Comment

