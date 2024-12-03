Technology News
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to get a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 December 2024 17:45 IST
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature IP68/IP69 Rating, 1-Inch Camera Sensor, More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Ultra was launched in India in March this year

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to come with upgrades over Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • The upcoming phone is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite flagshig chipset
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is said to be in the works as the third entrant in the company's Xiaomi 15 series. While the Chinese smartphone brand has yet to confirm the launch timeline, specifications of the unannounced phone have surfaced on the Web. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to come with a 1-inch type main camera. Like the recent OnePlus 13, it is said to have dual dust and water resistance rating and wireless charging support. The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is anticipated to come with upgrades over the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

Here's What We Might See in Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo suggested (via) the key specifications of Xiaomi 15 Utra. The tipster claimed that the handset will boast a 2K quad-curved display like its predecessor. The upcoming phone is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite flagship chipset like its siblings — Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro.

On the back, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is tipped to feature a 200-megapixel large-aperture periscope telephoto sensor and a 1-inch type main camera with f/1.63 aperture. It could offer IP68 and IP69 ratings. Further, the phone may offer wireless charging support but its battery capacity could remain the same as the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra landed in India in March this year with a price tag of Rs. 99,999 for the single 16GB RAM and 512GB variant. It comes with Android 14-based HyperOS and has a 6.73-inch AMOLED micro-curved display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 3,000 nits of peak brightness level. It has an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra gets the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and a quad rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT900 primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired, 80W wireless, and 10W wireless charging support.

 

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 14 Ultra
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism.
World Labs Unveils AI System That Can Generate 3D Interactive Worlds Using an Image

