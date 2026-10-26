Apple may own Beats, but that hasn't stopped the audio brand from continuing to challenge its parent company's AirPods lineup. In recent years, products like Powerbeats Fit and Powerbeats Pro 2 have offered alternatives for users looking for something different from Apple's own AirPods lineup. Now, Beats is targeting the AirPods Max with the Beats 360, its first-ever customisable over-ear headphones. They bring a few interesting tricks to the table. For example, the modular design lets you swap the ear cushions and headband padding to change their look and feel.

The Beats 360 are priced at Rs. 42,900 in India. Can their customisable design and familiar Beats sound help them stand out in a space where Apple and Sony's premium headphones are already among the best? Here's our review.

Beats 360 Design: Customisable

Weight — 294.5g

Durability — IPX4

Colours — Black, Cloud, Pink, and Sky

The modular design is what makes the Beats 360 interesting to me. Most headphones at this price focus on premium materials, but you buy them in one colour and live with it. Here, however, things are a little different: Beats lets you change the ear cushions and headband padding. I like the idea of giving the headphones a different look without replacing the entire product. The catch is that the additional cushion kits cost extra, so customisation isn't free.

The cushion choice also matters beyond appearance. The headphones also come in a Performance Knit version, which is better suited to workouts thanks to its breathable fabric. On the other hand, the UltraPlush cushions claim to seal tighter around the ears. If I were using these headphones at the gym regularly, I'd lean toward the fabric cushions.

The Beats 360 are not particularly lightweight on paper, tipping the scales at 295g. However, they are still considerably lighter than some competitors. For example, the AirPods Max weigh about 384g. But despite their footprint, the brand designed the headband well, and it distributes the weight nicely, so they don't feel as cumbersome. The Beats 360 are also the company's first over-ear headphones to carry an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance, which I appreciate. The ingress protection rating makes them practical for workouts.

The controls, though, are a mixed bag. Beats has opted for physical buttons rather than touch-sensitive surfaces. These handle playback, volume, power, and listening modes. But I found the flush-mounted power button a little difficult to locate by touch.

Beats 360 App Support and Specifications: Familiar Territory

Drivers — Custom-designed 40mm drivers with three-layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets

Connectivity — Bluetooth 5.3

Microphones — Nine digital MEMS microphones

Voice assistants — Siri

In terms of features, the Beats 360 offer a familiar collection. Among the most important is cross-platform support. As expected, iPhone users get one-touch pairing, automatic switching between Apple devices, Audio Sharing, hands-free Siri, Find My and personalised spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

We know most Apple earphones don't proactively support Android. The story with Beats 360, however, is different. The headphones support Google Fast Pair, Audio Switch, and Find Hub, with additional settings in the Beats app. So they are a practical option for those who don't use an iPhone but still want premium Beats headphones.

Beats 360 use Bluetooth 5.3 and support SBC and AAC codecs. However, they don't support higher-resolution Bluetooth audio codecs like LDAC or aptX Lossless. So, typical of Apple. They also lack a wired listening option, which, for me, is a notable omission at this price. So you cannot connect them via cable when the battery runs out.

The headphones also lack automatic wear detection, which is a bigger letdown. Music does not automatically pause when you take them off, nor does it resume when you put them back on.

On the audio side, Beats has introduced a new acoustic architecture built around custom-designed drivers with three-layer diaphragms and dual neodymium magnets. The company claims the setup delivers greater detail and depth with low distortion. The Beats 360 also features Adaptive EQ, personalised spatial audio, and dynamic head tracking.

Beats 360 Performance and Battery Life: Strong All-Rounders

Codec support — AAC, SBC

Bluetooth — 5.3

Battery life — Up to 32 hours with ANC

The Beats 360 deliver a balanced sound profile. The low frequencies still have a low grunt, but they also have enough weight for electronic music and hip-hop. The vocals and instruments, too, remain reasonably clear. I think this makes them suitable for a broad mix of music, not just bass-driven tracks. The overall sound profile seems geared toward enjoyable everyday listening.

On tracks with rich layering, such as Dire Straits' “Private Investigations,” Eagles' “Hotel California,” and AJR's “World's Smallest Violin,” the headphones deliver good instrument separation. This means vocals, percussion, and other elements stay distinct. At lower volumes, the bass takes centre stage, while increasing the volume brings a better balance between the lows, mids, and highs.

I did not notice any audio distortion, even at higher volumes, and found 70–75 percent to be the sweet spot for most tracks. Then I switched to bass-forward tracks, such as Amit Trivedi's “Baithi Hai,” which helped reveal the headphones' low-end performance. The default tuning delivers plenty of punch for bass lovers without the excessive boominess.

One detail worth mentioning is how the sound changed with the listening mode. With ANC or Transparency mode enabled, I felt the bass became more prominent, sometimes crowding out finer details in a busy track. You can rein in this emphasis by toggling the Adaptive EQ. I would have preferred a manual equaliser, though.

The soundstage is also spacious for a closed-back wireless headphone. Dolby Atmos content feels more immersive, especially when paired with Apple's spatial audio features when watching Apple TV+ shows.

A notable omission is the lack of high-resolution Bluetooth codecs. With only AAC and SBC support, listeners who want to squeeze the most out of lossless music services may feel a bit shortchanged.

ANC, however, is a strong point. The headphones do a good job of keeping out the steady hum of AC or the Delhi Metro. While irregular sounds can still make their way through, you will not notice consistent ambient sounds seeping in. They also offer Transparency Mode, which performs on par with other headphones in this segment. Moving on to the call quality, which is really good. Beats 360 feature a nine-microphone setup and handle calls well in everyday settings.

Battery life on the Beats 360 is impressive. The company claims 32 hours of playback with ANC and personalised spatial audio enabled. I used them a couple of hours a day, and they lasted about a week before running out of charge.

Beats 360 Verdict

The Beats 360 are not trying to compete with the AirPods Max on design alone. The interchangeable cushions give them a distinct identity, while the sweat resistance makes them more versatile than a typical pair of premium over-ear headphones. I can see the appeal for someone who wants one pair for commuting, working, and exercising.

There are some compromises, though, with the lack of wired audio, high-resolution Bluetooth codecs, and automatic wear detection sorely missed.

At Rs. 42,900, the Beats 360 make the most sense for buyers who value customisation, workout-friendly features, and everyday convenience. The design and workout-friendly features give them a distinct identity, but the premium price means you should weigh those trade-offs carefully. If you want audiophile-grade sound quality, consider the Sony WH-1000XM6, which remains one of the benchmarks.