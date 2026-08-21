Apple could be gearing up to launch a new pair of Beats headphones soon, as Beats 360 has reportedly been listed on a regulatory website in Brazil. The over-the-ear headphones have already received approval from the US Federal Communications Commission (US FCC), hinting that the audio device will also debut in the country. Moreover, the Beats 360 headphones have previously been spotted on an online retailer's platform in the UK, revealing their key specifications, features, price, design, and colour options, leaving little to the imagination. The Beats 360 is expected to be launched with interchangeable cushions in at least three colour options.

Beats 360 Headphones Spotted on ANATEL Site With Model Number A3577

MacRumors reports that a new pair of headphones from Apple has been spotted on the ANATEL regulatory database in Brazil with the model number A3577. The report highlights that the model number belongs to the Beats 360 headphones. The listing suggests that Apple could be gearing up to launch the new Beats over-the-ear headphones soon in select global markets, including Brazil.

This comes shortly after the Beats 360 was spotted on the US FCC database with the model number A5377, which described it as Bluetooth over-ear headphones. Recently, another report highlighted that the Beats 360 has been listed on Amazon in the UK, revealing the upcoming headphones' key details. The headphones will reportedly be launched in the US at a starting price of $299 (roughly Rs. 29,000).

The Beats 360 will reportedly feature interchangeable ear cushions and could be offered in at least three distinct colourways. The headphones are expected to feature active noise cancelation (ANC), too. The over-the-ear headphones will reportedly deliver up to 1.75x more noise cancellation than the Beats Studio Pro. The ear cushions could be built using memory foam. It might also launch with support for an AI-powered algorithm microphone setup.

On top of this, the upcoming Beats 360 over-the-ear headphones will reportedly offer personalised spatial audio, along with dynamic head tracking. It might ship with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. Moreover, the headphones are expected to provide “all-day battery life”. However, the company has yet to confirm these details.