Allu Arjun, the acclaimed Telugu film star, is all set to appear on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Known for his recent success in Pushpa, Arjun's participation in the talk show is highly anticipated as he shares anecdotes about his career, inspiration, and his recent achievements. The special episode, which will be available on Aha on November 15, promises engaging moments between the two stars.

When and Where to Watch Unstoppable with NBK

The episode featuring Allu Arjun on Unstoppable with NBK will premiere on November 15 and will be accessible on the Aha streaming platform. The show, a favourite among Telugu audiences, brings Balakrishna and his guests into light-hearted yet thought-provoking conversations, providing fans with insights into their favourite stars.

Official Trailer and Plot of Allu Arjun's Unstoppable Episode

In the episode trailer, Allu Arjun speaks candidly about his inspirations, mentioning Megastar Chiranjeevi as a role model and sharing insights on his work alongside co-star Mahesh Babu. Additionally, a heartfelt appearance by his mother, Nirmala Garu, adds a unique personal touch, making this episode a sentimental viewing experience.

The trailer also teases playful banter between Balakrishna and Arjun, promising a mix of humour and warmth. He also talked about achieving a milestone with Pushpa, which earned him the National Award for Best Actor in 2023.

This marked a significant recognition for the Telugu film industry, as Arjun expressed pride in bringing this honour to his state. Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a grand release on December 5, with Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. This sequel will delve deeper into the protagonist's journey through the world of red sanders smuggling, building on the first film's success.

Cast and Crew of Unstoppable with NBK

Unstoppable with NBK features Nandamuri Balakrishna as the host, who engages his guests in candid discussions. In this episode, Allu Arjun joins as the special guest, with additional appearances by Arjun's family, adding a layer of personal connection to the conversation.