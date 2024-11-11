Technology News
English Edition

Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Allu Arjun appears on ‘Unstoppable’ with NBK for a candid conversation, airing on Aha.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 November 2024 22:57 IST
Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: YouTube/ aha videoIN

Unstoppable stage meeda

Highlights
  • Allu Arjun set to appear on ‘Unstoppable’ with Nandamuri Balakrishna
  • Episode includes discussions on Pushpa 2, co-stars, and career insights
  • Streaming exclusively on Aha from November 15, 2024
Advertisement

Allu Arjun, the acclaimed Telugu film star, is all set to appear on the popular talk show Unstoppable with NBK, hosted by veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Known for his recent success in Pushpa, Arjun's participation in the talk show is highly anticipated as he shares anecdotes about his career, inspiration, and his recent achievements. The special episode, which will be available on Aha on November 15, promises engaging moments between the two stars.

When and Where to Watch Unstoppable with NBK

The episode featuring Allu Arjun on Unstoppable with NBK will premiere on November 15 and will be accessible on the Aha streaming platform. The show, a favourite among Telugu audiences, brings Balakrishna and his guests into light-hearted yet thought-provoking conversations, providing fans with insights into their favourite stars.

Official Trailer and Plot of Allu Arjun's Unstoppable Episode

In the episode trailer, Allu Arjun speaks candidly about his inspirations, mentioning Megastar Chiranjeevi as a role model and sharing insights on his work alongside co-star Mahesh Babu. Additionally, a heartfelt appearance by his mother, Nirmala Garu, adds a unique personal touch, making this episode a sentimental viewing experience.

The trailer also teases playful banter between Balakrishna and Arjun, promising a mix of humour and warmth. He also talked about achieving a milestone with Pushpa, which earned him the National Award for Best Actor in 2023.

This marked a significant recognition for the Telugu film industry, as Arjun expressed pride in bringing this honour to his state. Pushpa 2: The Rule is scheduled for a grand release on December 5, with Arjun reprising his role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. This sequel will delve deeper into the protagonist's journey through the world of red sanders smuggling, building on the first film's success.

Cast and Crew of Unstoppable with NBK

Unstoppable with NBK features Nandamuri Balakrishna as the host, who engages his guests in candid discussions. In this episode, Allu Arjun joins as the special guest, with additional appearances by Arjun's family, adding a layer of personal connection to the conversation.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Allu Arjun, pushpa 2, unstoppable with nbk, nandamuri balakrishna, Telugu cinema, Aha streaming, Celebrity Interviews
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Bitget Crypto Wallet and Foresight Ventures Invest $20 Million in Telegram Mini Apps
FTX Sues Binance and Ex-CEO Zhao, Seeking $1.8 Billion Clawback
Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch Set for November 21
  2. Zomato's New Feature Lets You Grab Cancelled Orders at a Discount
  3. Gemini App Might Have Been Silently Launched for iPhone
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Camera Features Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  5. Realme 14 Pro Lite Colour Options, RAM and Storage Variants Leaked
  6. OnePlus 12R Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Stable Update Rolling Out
  7. Asif Ali's Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  8. iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Officially Confirmed
  9. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Leak Suggests Metal Middle Frame, Ceramic Body
#Latest Stories
  1. Asif Ali’s Kishkindha Kaandam Reported to Stream on Disney+ Hotstar
  2. A Very Royal Scandal OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the British Historical Drama Series
  3. Bagheera OTT Release Reportedly Confirmed: When and Where to Watch Prashanth Neel’s Kannada Thriller
  4. Allu Arjun on Unstoppable OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Chimpanzees’ Task Performance Improves With Human Audience, Study Finds
  6. What is the Digital Assets Platform Being Discussed by the BRICS Group?
  7. OnePlus Ace 5 Series Tipped to Get Metal Middle Frame, Ceramic Body, 24GB RAM, More
  8. Mitochondria Divide Roles for Energy and Molecular Synthesis Under Low-Nutrient Conditions, Reveals New Study
  9. Amazon Said to be Developing Smart Driver Eyeglasses to Shave Seconds off Deliveries
  10. LG Unveils Stretchable Display With 50 Percent Rate of Elongation
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »