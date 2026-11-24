Jabra is one of the world's largest corporate and office premium audio solutions firms. Most of its product lineup serves call centres and other organisations that need long-lasting, reliable headsets, video conferencing gear, and conference speakers. However, the tech firm also has a considerable presence in the consumer audio market, offering both headphones and true wireless stereo (TWS). Jabra's Evolve lineup caters specifically to the former, offering headphones for offices and hybrid work environments, with the Evolve 3 series as its latest addition.

The company recently launched its top-of-the-line model, namely the Jabra Evolve 3 85, in India. The latest model stays true to its nature, offering functionality for official meetings and conference calls. On paper, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 is loaded with features. However, its premium price puts it above some of the most expensive mainstream headphones on the market. Read our review to find out if they are worth investing in.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 Design and Comfort: Extreme Comfort, But There's a Small Catch

Dimensions - 194 x 150 x 83mm

Weight - 220g

Form factor - Over-the-ear

Colourways - Black and Warm Grey

The Jabra Evolve 3 85 is purpose-built. The shape and size of the headphones are designed to go perfectly over your head and stay there. There is a lot to unpack in its design, with multiple elements coming together to let you wear them for long hours. The headband features foam padding inside, covered with high-quality mesh. As soon as you put the headphones on, the headband adjusts to your head shape. It applies little to no pressure on top, making it comfortable for long conference calls and meetings, or just listening to music.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 sports a premium build

On top of this, the interiors of the cushioned earcups are carved to resemble an earlobe, adding to the comfort. The carved interiors were a standout feature for me, and I haven't seen them on any other mainstream headphones. In my testing, I could easily wear the Jabra Evolve 3 85 for 8 to 9 hours before feeling uncomfortable. Weighing about 220g, the headphones are not particularly heavy. But you do start feeling the weight on your neck after a few hours.

The Jabra Evolve 3 85 is also relatively big. I have a fairly broad face, and when I put the headphones on, they add to the bulk and sometimes look really odd. Yet I didn't mind wearing them outside or while travelling, as they look nice. The Evolve 3 85 has a subtle, minimalist design. The colour options are Black and Warm Grey. I tested the Black shade, which blends in better than the other option and is easier to maintain.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 features a foam-padded headband

Moving on, the exterior of the earcups and the headband is plastic. Meanwhile, the arms joining the headband and the earcups are metal. The overall build quality of the Jabra Evolve 3 85 is also really premium. The plastics do not feel cheap or easy to scratch. The material is also quite fingerprint-resistant. The metal arms allow the headphones to collapse easily, making them compact. You can rotate the earcups inwards and fold them when you have to put the headphones in a bag.

The Jabra Evolve 3 85 also has four LED indicators, two on each earcup. It also offers plenty of physical buttons. For reference, it has a power slider, which also doubles as a Bluetooth pairing button. It also has controls for volume, modes, play and pause, and the microphone. Like the rest, the physical buttons feel premium and are easy to press.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 can fold for easy storage

Jabra Evolve 3 85 Sound Quality and Specifications: High-Quality Sound and a Long Features List

Driver - 32mm drivers

Codec Support - AAC, LC3, and SBC

Companion app - Jabra Sound+

Connectivity - Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm audio jack, and USB Type-C

Notable features - Jabra Advanced ANC, Jabra ClearVoice for noise reduction during calls, Hear Through mode, and Wear Detection

Now for the most important aspect: performance. The Jabra Evolve 3 85 features 32mm drivers and supports AAC, LC3, and SBC codecs. They also offer plenty of notable features and connectivity options, making them among the most feature-rich headphones. In terms of sound quality, the Evolve 3 series headphones are really impressive, whether for calls or music. The headphones focus on vocals during calls, reproducing crisp, clear audio.

The headphones recognise when you join a call and adjust accordingly. When you join a call, the four LED lights glow red, letting others know you are busy. This particular feature is also present on other Evolve 3 series headphones, which always adds a nice touch. I noticed that the LED setup on the Evolve 3 85 glows much brighter than some Evolve 2 models, a subtle yet laudable improvement.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 is great for conference calls

Beyond that, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 builds on its purposeful design with a six-microphone setup. The high-quality mics can isolate voices even in the loudest of environments. Noise reduction is enabled during calls, called Jabra ClearVoice. It also offers wind noise reduction. The person on the other end of the call can hear you clearly in most situations.

However, in my testing, I once noticed it couldn't pick up my voice when a fan was pointed directly at me, and the caller complained that my voice sounded muffled. But this was a one-off incident, and I haven't had such issues taking calls outdoors on windy days.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 sports a six-microphone setup

Beyond calls, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 can also meet an audiophile's needs. It performs impressively well for music. The headphones offer a relatively balanced sound profile. This means it doesn't compromise vocal clarity or high-frequency detail for heavy bass. That is not to say it isn't bassy enough. For most people, it offers sufficient thump and punch. It performs well with hip-hop and 808-type beats. You can even enjoy rock and other genres, owing to good instrument separation.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 settings can be tweaked via the Jabra Sound+ app

The Jabra Evolve 3 85 also offers ANC, which is okay-ish. It isn't strong enough to completely isolate all environmental noise, especially when the large cushions are doing most of the heavy lifting. However, it did not bother me much, as strong ANC makes me nauseous. You can easily cycle through HearThrough and ANC modes from the Jabra Sound+ app or the physical button.

I used the physical buttons for most functions because they felt most convenient. The Jabra Sound+ companion app is decent enough, but the noticeable response lag bothered me. I rarely had to open the app anyway. But it does offer quite a few customisations for Call Audio, Busylight, Soundscapes, and Music EQ. It also lets users set the HearThrough level.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 physical buttons are easy to find and convenient to use

For connectivity, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 supports Bluetooth 5.3. Pairing it with your phone or laptop is easy enough. I even used the headphones paired with my smart TV. I never noticed any audio delay, even during my PS5 gaming sessions. Overall, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 is a really capable piece of hardware.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 Battery Life: Charge It Once and Forget About It

Battery life - Up to 120 hours of music playback with ANC off (claimed)

Charging - Up to 180 minutes to full (claimed)

The Jabra Evolve 3 85 is claimed to deliver up to 120 hours of music playback with ANC off, or up to 55 hours with ANC on, on a single charge. On the other hand, the company claims up to 25 hours of talk time with ANC on and Busylight off, or up to 21 hours with Busylight on. The claims are tall, and, surprisingly, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 delivers on most of them.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 supports wireless charging

With mixed usage, the headphones delivered about 4-5 days of total battery life, which is really impressive. The Jabra Evolve 3 85 also charges quickly. It took the headphones a little over 2 hours to fully charge. The Evolve 3 85 also supports wireless charging. However, you have to purchase the wireless charging pad separately.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 Verdict

To sum it up, the Jabra Evolve 3 85 is a do-it-all pair of headphones. The impressive sound quality and balanced sound profile make it a solid choice for music and calls. The ANC is decent, especially for office and corporate settings. Moreover, the physical controls are convenient, and the design lets you wear them for long hours without discomfort.

Jabra Evolve 3 85 is more expensive than most of its rivals

However, there is a catch. All its features, comfort, and quality come with a really high price tag. The Jabra Evolve 3 85 are currently listed on Amazon at Rs. 88,220. At this price, the headphones are more expensive than Apple's AirPods Max 2. For its price, you can buy two Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones in India and still have some money left over. So the Evolve 3 85 isn't for everyone.

If you are planning to buy the Jabra Evolve 3 85 just for listening to music, there are plenty of much more affordable options on the market. If you want to consume media, I would advise looking elsewhere. The Evolve 3 85 is meant for a niche customer base. So, for people who are on calls throughout the day but also want something they can use to listen to music, watch movies, or play games, these headphones are definitely worth considering.