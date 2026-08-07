JBL Live 780NC Review: The Complete Package?

The JBL Live 780NC has plenty going for it on paper. It ticks all the expected boxes, including active noise cancellation, long battery life, LDAC support and a companion app that's packed with features. But after spending close to two weeks using it for everything from work calls and playlists to movies and gaming, I realised the real test wasn't how many features JBL had managed to pack in. Do they all come together to create a pair of headphones that's actually good enough to live with, and more importantly, are they worth Rs. 14,999?

JBL Live 780NC Design and Features: Comfortable for Long Hauls

Weight: 260g

Colours: Black, Blue, White

Over the years, I've realised that the best pair of over-ear headphones is usually the one you stop noticing after you've put it on. That's exactly how my time with the JBL Live 780NC began. On most days, it went on after my morning coffee and stayed there through work, a couple of Teams meetings and whatever playlist I happened to have on in the background. More often than not, I'd take it off because I wanted to stretch my legs, not because the headphones had become uncomfortable.

The ear cushions are soft enough to sit around the ears without trapping too much heat, while the headband distributes the 260g weight evenly. JBL has also got the clamping force just about right. It feels secure without becoming tiring, even after several hours of listening.

The JBL Live 780NC prioritises comfort over flashy design

I also appreciated how practical the design is. The earcups swivel flat when you want to rest them around your neck and fold inwards before slipping neatly into the bundled carrying case. The headphones fold into the supplied fabric pouch, which quickly became the default place I kept them whenever they weren't on my head. It kept dust and the occasional scuff at bay inside my backpack, but that's about as far as its protection goes. A hard-shell case would have inspired a little more confidence, particularly if you travel frequently or tend to be less careful with your bag.

JBL hasn't tried to make the Live 780NC look flashy, and I quite like that. The matte finish gives it a clean, understated look that's equally at home in an office or on a flight. It's mostly plastic, but it never comes across as cheap. After nearly two weeks of being stuffed into my backpack, pulled out for work and packed away again at the end of the day, nothing developed any creaks or looseness.

One thing worth pointing out is the lack of an official IP rating. That's hardly unusual for over-ear headphones, but it does mean you'll want to think twice before carrying them out in heavy rain or wearing them through particularly sweaty workouts.

The headphones ship with a fabric pouch and a 3.5mm audio cable

JBL gives you both physical buttons and touch controls, but I found myself relying on the buttons more often than not. The touch gestures are responsive, but a button leaves little room for doubt. You press it, feel the click, and know you've skipped the track or changed the volume. It also helped that the buttons were easier to locate by feel, whether I was at my desk or reaching up to skip a track while walking outdoors.

The wear detection was one of those features I stopped thinking about after the first day, which is probably the best compliment I can pay it. Music paused every time I took the headphones off to answer the door, grab another cup of coffee or pretend I was paying attention during a conversation, and resumed just as reliably when I put them back on.

JBL Live 780NC App and Specifications: More Than Just an Equaliser

Driver: 40mm Dynamic Driver

Companion App: JBL Headphones (Android and iOS)

Gesture controls: Yes (Customisable)

The JBL Headphones app is one of the more feature-rich companion apps I've used, and it quickly became clear that simply pairing the headphones is only half the experience. Most companion apps don't ask much of you beyond the occasional firmware update or EQ tweak. JBL, on the other hand, seems determined to let you customise just about everything.

The JBL Headphones app doesn't waste much time getting you connected. Pair the headphones, skip the sign-up process altogether, and you're in. That's where the easy part ends.

I genuinely thought I'd spend a couple of minutes changing the EQ before getting on with my day. Instead, I kept discovering another menu every time I thought I'd reached the end. Noise controls. Spatial Sound. Personi-Fi. Auracast. LE Audio. Call settings. Touch controls. Relax Mode. There's a lot here, and the app doesn't exactly hold your hand through any of it. It's a little overwhelming at first, but once I stopped trying to understand everything in one sitting, it all started making sense.

The JBL Headphones app offers extensive audio and control customisation

The setting I kept coming back to was the equaliser. The Live 780NC sounds unapologetically bass-heavy out of the box. It makes the first few songs sound exciting, but after a while I found myself wanting vocals to come through a little more clearly. Thankfully, JBL gives you plenty to work with, including several presets and a 10-band EQ. A small adjustment to the low end was enough to get the balance I was looking for, and I barely touched it again after that.

Most of the other features fall into two camps: the ones you'll probably use, and the ones you'll probably try once because they're there. Adaptive Noise Cancelling, Ambient Aware and TalkThru became part of my routine depending on where I was. Personal Sound Amplification, on the other hand, never quite clicked with me. Instead of making the world sound more natural, it made everything sound louder. I kept expecting it to grow on me, but I eventually stopped opening it altogether.

Spatial Sound, on the other hand, was easier to appreciate, particularly while watching movies, making action sequences and live performances feel more immersive without making dialogue sound artificial. Personi-Fi 3.0 was less convincing. I dutifully sat through the hearing test, switched between profiles a few times and eventually wondered if I was concentrating harder on hearing a difference than actually enjoying the music. Some people may appreciate the personalised tuning, but I was perfectly happy sticking with my own EQ.

There's undoubtedly a learning curve here, but it's one that pays off. I didn't use every feature the app offers, nor do I think most people will. The ones I did end up using, however, quickly became part of my routine.

JBL Live 780NC Performance and Battery Life: Built to Keep Playing

ANC: Adaptive Noise Cancellation 2.0 + Ambient Aware + TalkThru

Battery: Up to 80 hours (ANC Off), Up to 50 hours (ANC On)

Fast Charging: 5 minutes = 4 hours playback; full charge in about 2 hours

Bluetooth: Bluetooth 6.0 (SBC, AAC, LDAC, LE Audio/LC3, Auracast)

My first listening session with the JBL Live 780NC followed the same routine it usually does, jumping between a few familiar tracks. Nuts by RM immediately showed off the headphones' bass-heavy tuning, and HUH?! by Agust D featuring j-hope delivered plenty of impact through the kick drums. It was entertaining, but I eventually found myself wanting the vocals to stand out a little more.

The right earcup houses the USB Type-C charging port and physical controls

Pulling the bass down a notch in the EQ made a bigger difference than I expected. Going back to Slow Dancing, V's vocals immediately sounded more open, while the soft instrumentation no longer felt like it was competing for space. Over the next few days, I found myself bouncing between genres, but I kept returning to Fake Love. It's one of those songs I often use when trying new headphones because there's so much happening at once. The Live 780NC kept the layered vocals, guitars and percussion distinct without making the brighter parts of the track sound fatiguing.

I also ended up using Spatial Sound more than I expected. Sinners was the first film I reached for because I'd walked out of the theatre completely obsessed with its sound design. Days later, I still found myself thinking about the way it used music, silence and ambient effects.

Physical buttons are easy to locate and use without looking

I also ended up using Spatial Sound more than I expected. Sinners was the first film I reached for because I hadn't stopped thinking about Ludwig Göransson's score after watching it in theatres. I especially wanted to revisit I Lied to You, a scene that had stayed with me long after the credits rolled. While the Live 780NC can't replicate a cinema, Spatial Sound did enough to make the revisit worthwhile. Göransson's score retained its presence, Miles Caton's vocals stayed clear, and even as the scene grew increasingly chaotic, dialogue never got lost. By the time the film ended, I realised I'd left Spatial Sound on throughout, and it quickly became my preferred setting for movies.

I also spent some time replaying Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice. It is the kind of game where you instinctively reach for a good pair of headphones, and the Live 780NC didn't disappoint. The voices circling Senua remained distinct as they moved around me instead of collapsing into one another, making the game every bit as unsettling as I remembered. I also never noticed any distracting delay between what I was seeing and hearing, even during combat.

The JBL Live 780NC supports both wired and wireless listening

Outside of listening sessions, I rarely thought about the ANC because it simply stayed on most of the time. Whether I was working at my desk with the ceiling fan whirring overhead or travelling around the city, it did enough to quieten the constant background noise without making my ears feel uncomfortable after a few hours. I switched over to Transparency mode mostly out of convenience, which also worked well enough.

Calls never really gave me a reason to complain. Even on a breezy afternoon outdoors, people on the other end could hear me clearly enough that nobody asked me to repeat myself. I also kept the Live 780NC paired to both my phone and laptop throughout testing, and switching between the two quickly became something I stopped thinking about.

The foldable design makes the Live 780NC easy to carry around

Battery life quietly became one of my favourite things about the JBL Live 780NC. I wore the headphones through entire workdays, picked them up again in the evening for music, a movie or a bit of gaming, and repeated that routine for days before I even thought about charging them. After a full day of use, the battery had usually dropped by only around 10 percent, which meant JBL's claim of up to 80 hours without ANC never felt unrealistic. Even with ANC enabled more often than not, battery anxiety simply wasn't part of the experience. On the handful of occasions I did need to charge them, 10 minutes plugged in was enough to comfortably get me through an entire workday.

JBL Live 780NC: Verdict

The best compliment I can give the JBL Live 780NC is that, by the end of the review period, I had stopped testing it. It had quietly become the pair I reached for every morning, whether I was settling in for work, revisiting a favourite album or unwinding with a film at the end of the day. Yes, I tweaked the EQ on day one, and the app takes a little time to get familiar with, but once everything was set up, the headphones simply got out of the way and let me enjoy what I was listening to. If you're looking for a pair of wireless over-ear headphones that's comfortable enough to wear for hours, sounds even better with a few small tweaks and won't leave you constantly hunting for a charger, the JBL Live 780NC, at Rs. 15,999, is easy to recommend.

If you're still weighing your options, you might want to check out the Sennheiser Accentum Plus at Rs. 13,990 for its more balanced tuning, or the Sony ULT Wear at Rs. 14,989 if a punchier, bass-forward sound is more your thing.