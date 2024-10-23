Technology News
English Edition

Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims

Recent research indicates that Betelgeuse may have a companion star, affectionately called "Betelbuddy," affecting its brightness.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 23 October 2024 21:06 IST
Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims

Photo Credit: Simons Foundation/ Lucy Reading-Ikkanda

An illustration of a potential companion star orbiting the red giant star Betelgeuse.

Highlights
  • Betelgeuse's brightness changes could indicate a hidden companion star
  • Researchers suggest "Betelbuddy" may explain the star's unusual behaviour
  • Study findings raise questions about Betelgeuse's future as a supernova
Advertisement

Could Betelgeuse, the bright star in the constellation Orion, actually have a companion star? This question is gaining attention after recent research suggested that a partner star might explain Betelgeuse's unusual brightness changes. Known as a red supergiant, Betelgeuse has been observed dimming in a way that has sparked discussions about when it might go supernova.

Introducing “Betelbuddy”

A team of researchers, led by Jared Goldberg from the Flatiron Institute's Centre for Computational Astrophysics, has put forward an interesting idea. They believe that an unseen companion star, playfully named “Betelbuddy,” could be influencing Betelgeuse's light. By using computer simulations to study the star's activity, the researchers eliminated other possible reasons for its fluctuating brightness and landed on the idea of a companion.

Why Is Betelgeuse So Bright?

Betelgeuse is an impressive sight, shining about 100,000 times brighter than our Sun and having a volume over 400 million times greater. The proposed companion could be acting like a snowplough, pushing away dust that blocks light. This interaction might lead to moments when Betelgeuse appears even brighter from our perspective on Earth.

The Pulsation Mystery

Betelgeuse exhibits two different brightness patterns. One lasts just over a year, while the other stretches to about six years. The shorter period is likely an intrinsic quality of the star, reflecting its natural behaviour. In contrast, the longer period might suggest that something external, like a companion star, is at play. If the long cycle is indeed a fundamental trait of Betelgeuse, it could signal that a supernova is approaching sooner than expected.

Looking Ahead

László Molnár, a co-author from the Konkoly Observatory in Hungary, expressed excitement about the possibility of discovering a star hidden behind Betelgeuse's brightness. Their research has been accepted for publication in The Astrophysical Journal and is currently available for public viewing on arXiv.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Betelgeuse, Betelbuddy, companion star, supernova, Astronomy, Orion
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Redmi Turbo 4 Series Tipped to Be Under Development; Key Features Leaked by Tipster
Realme Schedules ‘The Dark Horse of AI’ Event for October 25 to Reveal AI Strategy

Related Stories

Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G vs Motorola Edge 50 Pro 5G: Which is Better?
  3. OnePlus 13 AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of Debut
  4. Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date Set for November 4; Display Details Teased
  5. Deadpool & Wolverine Might Stream on Disney+ Hotstar From November 3
  6. Samsung Rolls Out New AI 4K Generative Wallpaper Feature for These TVs
  7. Xiaomi 15 Series Will Reportedly Be Launched Next Week
  8. Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. JWST Spots Isolated Supermassive Black Hole-Powered Quasars in the Early Universe
  2. 6,000-Year-Old Wheel Origin Discovered in Carpathian Mountains; Study Suggests Copper Miners Created World's 1st Wheel
  3. Neptunian Ridge Discovery: Scientists Map New Planet Zone in Space
  4. Supergiant Star Betelgeuse Might Have a Hidden Companion Star, New Study Claims
  5. Here's How Tibetan Women's Adapts to Thin Air in Extreme High Altitudes
  6. NASA Study Suggests Microbial Life May Thrive Beneath Martian Ice
  7. NISAR Mission 2025: NASA and ISRO Join Forces to Monitor Earth's Ecosystems and Surface Changes
  8. Colossal Meteorite Impact 3 Billion Years Ago May Have Boosted Early Life on Earth
  9. Could Sprinkling Diamond Dust in the Atmosphere Help Reverse Global Warming?
  10. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series to Debut With Snapdragon 8 Elite on All Models, Tipster Claims
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »