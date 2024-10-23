The much-anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine movie is reportedly getting an OTT release early nexth month. As per multiple reports, the Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman starrer movie might be released on popular OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar. The film, which first hit cinemas on July 26, brought together two of Marvel's most beloved characters for the first time and now, it's ready for its digital release.

When and Where to Watch Deadpool & Wolverine

For fans in India, Deadpool & Wolverine might start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from November 3, giving viewers a chance to enjoy the action-packed superhero film at home. As per the reports, the movie might be available on the streaming platform in different languages, including English, Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. That said, there is no official confirmation about the same, so you might take this report with a pinch of salt.

Official Trailer and Plot of Deadpool & Wolverine

The trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine left fans excited, teasing the chaotic yet hilarious chemistry between Reynolds' Deadpool and Jackman's Wolverine. Directed by Shawn Levy, the film mixes humour, over-the-top action and an entertaining plot that throws these two unlikely allies together. Whether you're a fan of Wolverine's brooding personality or Deadpool's sarcastic one-liners, there's something for everyone in this flick.

Cast and Crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the lead roles, Deadpool & Wolverine is helmed by director Shawn Levy, who is also known for his work in Stranger Things. The film features a strong supporting cast, though the main draw remains the much-anticipated team-up between Deadpool and Wolverine, a moment fans have been waiting for ever since both characters entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Reception of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine has been a major hit, not just in India but globally. The film earned an Rs 66.15 crore in its opening weekend in India. Meanwhile, in North America, it broke records with a $205 million debut, becoming the highest-grossing R-rated film ever. Fans and critics alike have praised the film for its balance of humour and action.