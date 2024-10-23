Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G went on sale in India in July with MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy chipset under the hood. However, rumours about its successor — Oppo Reno 13 Pro — have surfaced on the Web a few months earlier than its usual launch timeframe. The upcoming Reno series phone is said to ship with a 6.78-inch screen with 1.5K resolution and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. The Oppo Reno 13 Pro could pack a 5,900 mAh battery and is likely to be powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chip.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) suggested the specifications of Oppo Reno 13 Pro on Weibo. He claims that the phone will boast a 6.78-inch quad-micro-curved LTPO OLED screen with a 1.5K (1,264x2,780) resolution. On the rear, it is said to include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. For comparison, the Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G's telephoto sensor offers 2x optical zoom.

Oppo Reno 13 Pro is also tipped to support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. It is said to offer advanced dust and water resistance.

Earlier this month, the same tipster opined that MediaTek's Dimensity 9300 chipset will power the Oppo Reno 13 Pro. It is rumoured to house a 5,900mAh battery and support Magnetic wireless charging through a dedicated case.

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G Price, Specifications

The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 36,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version and Rs. 40,999 for the 12GB RAM + 512GB storage model. It has a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) quad-curved AMOLED display and is armed with a custom octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

For optics, it has a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYT600 sensor with OIS (optical image stabilisation), an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra wide-angle camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G has an IP65-rated build. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC charging support.

