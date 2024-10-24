Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Claims it Resolved 99.1 Percent of Customer Complaints Amid CCPA Scrutiny Over Service Quality

Ola Claims it Resolved 99.1 Percent of Customer Complaints Amid CCPA Scrutiny Over Service Quality

Ola Electric claims a 99.1% resolution rate for customer complaints, but faces scrutiny from the CCPA and criticism over service quality.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 October 2024 12:46 IST
Ola Claims it Resolved 99.1 Percent of Customer Complaints Amid CCPA Scrutiny Over Service Quality

Photo Credit: Ola

Ola Electric has faced scrutiny over the pricing of its S1 X 2kWh scooters.

Highlights
  • Ola Electric resolves 99.1% of 10,644 customer complaints
  • CCPA issues notice over alleged violations of consumer rights
  • Bhavish Aggarwal responds to public criticism from Kunal Kamra
Advertisement

Ola Electric has revealed that it has resolved 99.1 percent of the 10,644 customer complaints it received. The electric scooter maker, which holds a significant 27 percent share of India's e-scooter market, is under the microscope after receiving a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The authority is investigating concerns related to possible violations of consumer rights, misleading ads, and alleged unfair trade practices.

Ola's Response to the Complaints

Ola Electric highlighted in a recent regulatory filing that its system for handling customer complaints has been quite effective. “Out of 10,644 complaints we've received, we resolved 99.1 percent of them to the complete satisfaction of our customers,” the company said. While the CCPA's notice raises concerns about the company's practices, Ola is keen to demonstrate that it takes customer satisfaction seriously. Although the specific complaints from the CCPA haven't been made public, the company seems determined to show its commitment to addressing issues.

The situation has become even more charged following a public spat between Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, and comedian Kunal Kamra. Kamra took to Twitter and criticised Ola for not clarifying its plans regarding customer refunds or resolutions for ongoing issues. He expressed frustration, suggesting the company hadn't been transparent about addressing complaints. In response, Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal fired back tweeting, “If you can't help, then shut up and let us fix the real customer issues.” This public exchange of tweets has stirred conversations online about Ola's customer service, adding to the pressure on the company.

Pricing Scrutiny for Ola's S1 X Model

In a separate development, Ola Electric has faced scrutiny over the pricing of its S1 X 2kWh scooters. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) raised concerns, questioning a price reduction ahead of Ola's flagship sale. ARAI flagged that this price change could affect the subsidy eligibility of the model. Ola responded by providing documentation, including an invoice and app screenshot, to show that no unauthorised price change took place, apart from a Rs. 5,000 discount given to customers.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OLA electric, Consumer complaints, Bhavish Aggarwal, Electric scooters, CCPA notice, Customer service Ola
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Logitech M196 Wireless Mouse With Up to 12 Months Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Top 5 Most Affordable Electric Cars to Buy During the 2024 Festive Season in India

Related Stories

Ola Claims it Resolved 99.1 Percent of Customer Complaints Amid CCPA Scrutiny Over Service Quality
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best iPhone Deals During Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2024
  2. Do Patti, Zwigato, and More: OTT Releases This Week Â Â 
  3. Nvidia, Reliance to Build AI Infrastructure in India, Says Jensen Huang
  4. Best Deals on Smartphones You Shouldn't Miss During Amazon Diwali Sale
  5. Realme GT 7 Pro Display Details Revealed Ahead of November 4 Launch
  6. Apple Could Hire 400 Employees for New Retail Stores in These Indian Cities
  7. OnePlus 13's Cameras Detailed Ahead of the Phone's Debut Next Week
  8. MacBook Air M4 to Debut in Early 2025, Mac Studio Update Delayed: Report
  9. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro Leak in Renders, Hands-on Video
  10. Apple Brings Image Playground, ChatGPT to iPhone With Latest Beta Update
#Latest Stories
  1. Hyundai Creta EV and Kia Carens EV Spied Together: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  2. SpaceX Dragon Endeavour Undocks from ISS, NASA’s Crew-8 Astronauts Head Back to Earth
  3. Goli Soda Rising OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Sequel and Prequel of Goli Soda
  4. Monster Hunter Wilds Open Beta Test Launches Next Week, PS Plus Members Get Early Access
  5. MacBook Air With M4 Chip to Debut in Early 2025, M4 Mac Studio Delayed to Second Quarter: Report
  6. Asus ROG Phone 9, ROG Phone 9 Pro Design Leaked in Renders, Hands-on Video
  7. Sony LinkBuds Open With Up to 22 Hours Total Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nvidia AI Summit India Fireside Chat: Jensen Huang, Mukesh Ambani Join Hands to Build AI Infrastructure in India
  9. Google Drive Rolls Out New Video Player With Fast-Forward and Rewind Buttons
  10. New Rayman Game in 'Early Stages' of Development With Prince of Persia Team Involved, Says Ubisoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »