Ola Electric has revealed that it has resolved 99.1 percent of the 10,644 customer complaints it received. The electric scooter maker, which holds a significant 27 percent share of India's e-scooter market, is under the microscope after receiving a show-cause notice from the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA). The authority is investigating concerns related to possible violations of consumer rights, misleading ads, and alleged unfair trade practices.

Ola's Response to the Complaints

Ola Electric highlighted in a recent regulatory filing that its system for handling customer complaints has been quite effective. “Out of 10,644 complaints we've received, we resolved 99.1 percent of them to the complete satisfaction of our customers,” the company said. While the CCPA's notice raises concerns about the company's practices, Ola is keen to demonstrate that it takes customer satisfaction seriously. Although the specific complaints from the CCPA haven't been made public, the company seems determined to show its commitment to addressing issues.

The situation has become even more charged following a public spat between Ola Electric's CEO, Bhavish Aggarwal, and comedian Kunal Kamra. Kamra took to Twitter and criticised Ola for not clarifying its plans regarding customer refunds or resolutions for ongoing issues. He expressed frustration, suggesting the company hadn't been transparent about addressing complaints. In response, Ola's CEO Bhavish Aggarwal fired back tweeting, “If you can't help, then shut up and let us fix the real customer issues.” This public exchange of tweets has stirred conversations online about Ola's customer service, adding to the pressure on the company.

Pricing Scrutiny for Ola's S1 X Model

In a separate development, Ola Electric has faced scrutiny over the pricing of its S1 X 2kWh scooters. The Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) raised concerns, questioning a price reduction ahead of Ola's flagship sale. ARAI flagged that this price change could affect the subsidy eligibility of the model. Ola responded by providing documentation, including an invoice and app screenshot, to show that no unauthorised price change took place, apart from a Rs. 5,000 discount given to customers.