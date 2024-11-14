Technology News
India's CCPA to Probe E-Scooter Maker Ola Electric Over Service, Product Standards

Ola said that it had resolved 99.1 percent of the customer complaints to CCPA.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 November 2024 20:06 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

The CCPA has asked the Bureau of Indian Standards to investigate Ola

Highlights
  • Ola has not commented on the development as yet
  • Ola has established itself among India's top e-scooter maker
  • The rising complaints have cast a shadow on the e-scooter maker
India's top product certification agency will investigate e-scooter maker Ola Electric's deficiency in service standards and product issues, India's consumer affairs secretary told Reuters on Thursday.

Last month, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent Ola Electric a notice seeking an explanation from the SoftBank-backed company after the consumer rights agency received an unusually high 10,000 complaints.

Ola, India's top e-scooter maker, responded that it had resolved 99.1 percent of the complaints.

After reviewing that response, the CCPA has now asked the Bureau of Indian Standards to conduct a detailed investigation into the matter, consumer affairs secretary Nidhi Khare said on Thursday.

Ola Electric did not immediately respond to a Reuters email seeking comment.

The complaints were mostly for "minor" issues, Ola's founder Bhavish Aggarwal said on an earnings call last week.

"Two-thirds of it actually are just minor issues like loose parts or customers unfamiliar with the software used," Aggarwal said.

The rising complaints and ensuing regulatory scrutiny have cast a shadow on the e-scooter maker, following its stellar market debut in August.

Ola Electric's shares are down about 7.6 percent from their listing price of 76 rupees. On the day, its shares were down about one percent, while auto stocks had risen 0.5 percent.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

