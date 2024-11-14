Technology News
Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Mini Model May Remain Exclusive to China

Vivo's Malaysia online store has not listed the compact Vivo X200 Pro mini as of now.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 November 2024 19:30 IST
Vivo X200 Series Global Launch Date Confirmed; Mini Model May Remain Exclusive to China

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 is confirmed to be available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black shades in Malaysia

  • Vivo recently launched the X200 series in China
  • These flagship devices feature MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 SoC
  • Vivo X200 will be available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black shades
Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC was launched in China last month. Now, Vivo has confirmed the launch date of the Vivo X200 series in Malaysia, which appears to be the first market outside of China to receive the flagship series. However, the Vivo X200 Pro Mini model seems to remain exclusive to China. The lineup has LTPO AMOLED displays and features Zeiss-branded triple rear cameras. The Vivo X200 series is expected to debut in India next month.

Vivo X200 Pro Mini May Not Launch in Malaysia

The Vivo X200 series will be launched in Malaysia at 7pm (4:30pm IST) on November 19, the brand announced through its Facebook handle on Thursday. Both Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro are currently listed for pre-orders in the country through the Vivo Malaysia website. Unfortunately, there is no listing for the Vivo X200 Pro Mini as of now, indicating Vivo may keep the phone only in its home country.

Interested buyers can avail of gifts worth up to RM 1,787 (roughly Rs. 33,000) and extended warranty offers while pre-ordering the new phones. The bundled discount includes a Vivo branded laptop backpack, wireless charger and Vivo's TWS 3e earbuds. Buyers of the Vivo X200 series can avail of the Vivo Watch 3 with 30 percent discount through a purchase-with-purchase offer.

The Vivo X200 is confirmed to be available in Aurora Green and Midnight Black shades in Malaysia, whereas the Vivo X200 Pro will be available in Midnight Black and Titanium Grey finishes. They will be sold in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration.

Vivo is said to bring the Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro to India in December. The brand is rumoured to skip the X200 Pro Mini in the Indian market too.

The Vivo X200 series was launched in China in October with a starting price of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration.

All models in the Vivo X200 lineup have a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood and boast a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. They feature LTPO AMOLED screens and run on Origin OS 5 based on Android 15 in China.

The standard Vivo X200 houses a 5,800mAh battery with 90W wired charging support. Meanwhile, the Vivo X200 Pro carries a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired charging support.

 

Gemini in Gmail Gets Integration With Google Calendar App, Lets Users Ask Date-Based Queries

