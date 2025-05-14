Samsung's Galaxy Ring was launched during an Galaxy Unpacked in July 2024 alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable smartphones. Now, the South Korean tech giant has announced a limited edition of its fitness ring alongside the new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. The new variant is called "Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black", blending elements of the Titanium Black and Titanium Silver styles. Apart from the new finish, the limited edition Galaxy Ring is expected to remain unchanged specification-wise.

Samsung to Sell a Limited Edition Two-Tone Galaxy Ring

In a press release on its Korean website for the Galaxy S25 Edge on Tuesday, Samsung revealed the launch of a limited edition Galaxy Ring. The new Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black will be available for purchase in South Korea at the Samsung Gangnam store starting May 14. It will be sold in limited quantities.

Customers purchasing the new edition of the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy S25 Edge together will get a 20 percent discount on the smart ring and KRW 1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in Samsung Electronics membership points.

In India and other global markets, the Galaxy Ring is currently available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours. While Samsung hasn't released any images yet, the new Two-Tone Titanium Black is expected to be a mix of Titanium Black and Titanium Silver shades. Specifications of the new edition are likely to be the same as the existing version.

Samsung Galaxy Ring went on sale in India in October last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999. The wearable was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris in July 2024 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. It is available in nine different sizes, ranging from five to 13.

The Galaxy Ring has a titanium build, and is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It runs on the Samsung Health platform and is advertised to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It monitors sleep, heart rate, and respiratory rate among others.