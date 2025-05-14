Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge

Buyers can get 20 percent off on new Galaxy Ring if clubbed with the Galaxy S25 Edge.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 May 2025 12:50 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring was launched in three colour options in India

Highlights
  • Samsung has announced a limited edition of its Galaxy ring
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring went on sale in india in October 2024
  • Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black will be sold in limited quantities
Samsung's Galaxy Ring was launched during an Galaxy Unpacked in July 2024 alongside the Galaxy Z 6 series foldable smartphones. Now, the South Korean tech giant has announced a limited edition of its fitness ring alongside the new Galaxy S25 Edge smartphone. The new variant is called "Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black", blending elements of the Titanium Black and Titanium Silver styles. Apart from the new finish, the limited edition Galaxy Ring is expected to remain unchanged specification-wise.

Samsung to Sell a Limited Edition Two-Tone Galaxy Ring

In a press release on its Korean website for the Galaxy S25 Edge on Tuesday, Samsung revealed the launch of a limited edition Galaxy Ring. The new Galaxy Ring Two-Tone Titanium Black will be available for purchase in South Korea at the Samsung Gangnam store starting May 14. It will be sold in limited quantities.

Customers purchasing the new edition of the Galaxy Ring and Galaxy S25 Edge together will get a 20 percent discount on the smart ring and KRW 1,00,000 (roughly Rs. 6,000) in Samsung Electronics membership points.

In India and other global markets, the Galaxy Ring is currently available in Titanium Black, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Gold colours. While Samsung hasn't released any images yet, the new Two-Tone Titanium Black is expected to be a mix of Titanium Black and Titanium Silver shades. Specifications of the new edition are likely to be the same as the existing version. 

Samsung Galaxy Ring went on sale in India in October last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 38,999. The wearable was unveiled at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Paris in July 2024 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. It is available in nine different sizes, ranging from five to 13.

The Galaxy Ring has a titanium build, and is IP68 rated for dust and water resistance. It runs on the Samsung Health platform and is advertised to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. It monitors sleep, heart rate, and respiratory rate among others.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 3900mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Ring

Samsung Galaxy Ring

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Battery Life (Days) 7
Water Resistant (Depth in Mtr) 100
Connectivity Technology Bluetooth
OS Compatibility Android phones
Sleep Tracking Yes
Sensors Accelerometer, Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Pedometer, Skin Temperature Sensor
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats.
Samsung Galaxy Ring Limited-Edition in Two-Tone Titanium Black Unveiled Alongside Galaxy S25 Edge
