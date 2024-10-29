Technology News
  • Kia Offers Attractive Discounts of Up to Rs. 15 Lakh on EV6 During Festive Season

The Kia EV6 has introduced significant festive discounts, reaching up to Rs. 15 lakh. Explore the details.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 22:11 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Hyundai Motor Group

Kia's first all-electric crossover has been on the market for over two years.

Highlights
  • Kia EV6 features discounts up to Rs. 15 lakh this festive season
  • EV6 performance: 226bhp to 321bhp, ranges up to 708km
  • Great opportunity to buy the Kia EV6 at a reduced price
Kia India has announced considerable festive season discounts on its all-electric crossover, the Kia EV6. The new electric vehicle is now available with benefits ranging between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh. Priced from Rs. 60.96 lakh (ex-showroom), the EV6 is Kia's first all-electric vehicle in the Indian market, offering both a standard GT Line variant and a GT-Line AWD version, with the latter priced Rs. 5 lakh above the base model. These discounts, applicable on 2023 model units, aim to attract prospective EV buyers as competition in the premium electric vehicle segment continues to grow. Final pricing may vary depending on the dealer and terms of negotiation.

Battery Capacity and Performance Specs

The Kia EV6 is equipped with a 77.4kWh battery, supporting two different power outputs across its versions: the GT Line variant delivers a power output of 226bhp, while the GT-Line AWD model generates 321bhp. Both variants has a claimed range of up to 708 kilometres on a single charge. This is a competitive figure. It positions the EV6 favourably among high-end electric vehicles available in India.

Market Impact and Availability

This pricing adjustment comes at a time when several automakers are gearing up with offers on EVs for the festive season. These offers aim to capture attention in an expanding market segment. With the additional benefits on 2023 stock, Kia's EV6 offers a more accessible option for buyers interested in premium EVs, which could potentially increase its uptake in a market still growing accustomed to electric mobility.

The final offer will depend on dealer-specific conditions. It will make it essential for buyers to engage with their local dealerships for precise details and to get potenital savings during this limited festive period.

 

Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
