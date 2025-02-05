Technology News
English Edition
Ola Electric Roadster X Series With Mid-Drive Motor, Up to 501 KM IDC Range Launched in India

Ola Electric Roadster X series introduces flat cables which are claimed to package efficiency while reducing weight.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 5 February 2025 15:46 IST
Ola Electric Roadster X Series With Mid-Drive Motor, Up to 501 KM IDC Range Launched in India

Photo Credit: Ola Electric

The EV bikes come with single-channels ABS and brake-by-wire technology

Highlights
  • Ola Electric's new lineup includes Roadster X and Roadster X+ models
  • The EV bikes run on Ola’s MoveOS 5 with safety and smart features
  • Their deliveries will begin mid-March onwards
Ola Electric Roadster X series was launched on Wednesday as the latest addition to the company's range of electric two-wheelers in India. The lineup comprises two electric bikes — Ola Electric Roadster X and Roadster X+, available in a total of five variants. They are built on the company's scalable motorcycle platform and boast technologies such as brake-by-wire with single ABS, mid-drive motor, integrated motor control unit (MCU), and up to 501 kilometres (km) of claimed range (IDC). Ola Electric Roadster X series also features flat cables which are claimed to offer efficiency and reduced weight.

The EV bikes were first unveiled in India at the Sankalp 2024 event held at the company's new FutureFactory in Tamil Nadu on August 15.

Ola Electric Roadster X Series Price in India

Ola Electric Roadster X, which is the entry-level option, starts at Rs. 74,999. It is available in 2.5kWh, 3.5kWh, and 4.5kWh battery options. The Roadster X+'s price in India starts at Rs. 1,04,999 for the 4.5kWh battery pack option. Prospective buyers can also opt for the higher variant with a 9.1kWh battery capacity.

Both electric bikes are available in Industrial Silver, Anthracite, Stellar Blue, Pine Green, and Ceramic White colour options. The company offers a standard warranty of 3 years or 50,000 km, whichever comes earlier. Deliveries of the Ola Electric Roadster X series will commerce mid March onwards.

Ola Electric Roadster X Series Specifications

The Ola Electric Roadster X series incorporates a mid-drive motor and chain drive technology which is said to deliver optimised performance and reliability. Meanwhile, the MCU is tuned for better efficiency and range. The EV bikes get brake-by-wire technology which analyses the brake position sensor and modulates the type of braking, choosing between mechanical and regenerative braking. For maintenance and durability, the company provides a serviceable Battery Management System (BMS) and IP67 waterproof and dust-proof certification.

They are powered by Ola's new proprietary MoveOS 5 which brings features such as Smartwatch App, Smart Park, and Bharat Mood. The Road Trip mode is powered by the company's in-house Ola Maps. The new OS will also support live location sharing and emergency SOS features for safety, as per Ola.

The entry-level Ola Electric Roadster X gets LED headlamps, a 4-3-inch TFT LCD colour-segmented screen, front disc brakes, and turn-by-turn navigation capabilities. The company has also adopted Ola Electric S1 Pro's features such as cruise control and reverse mode and introduced them with this offering.

The EV bike has an IDC claimed range of up to 252 km with the 4.5kWh battery pack. It is powered by a 7kW mid-drive motor which helps it clock a top speed of 118 kilometres per hour (kmph). The 2.5kWh variant accelerates from 0 - 40 kmph in 3.4 sec, while the 3.5kWh and 4.5kWh variants can do the same in a shorter 3.1 seconds. It also gets a suite of safety features including geo-fencing, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), tamper and fall-detection alert, and time-fencing.

Meanwhile, the Ola Electric Roadster X+ comes with a claimed top speed of 125 kmph and an IDC claimed range of 252 km and 501 km with the 4.5kWh and 9.1kWh battery packs, respectively. The 9.1kWh variant uses the company's proprietary 4680 Bharat Cell. Ola says it offers five times more energy, one and a half times faster charging, and 10 percent longer range compared to traditional 2170 lithium ion cells used in other electric two-wheelers, including the S1 lineup of Ola's electric scooters. An 11kW mid-drive motor powers the electric bike which propels it from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.7 seconds. Its features include energy insights, advanced regen, cruise control and reverse mode.

Notably, Ola Electric also unveiled the Roadster Pro during its August 15 event but it has not been launched as part of the new Roadster lineup.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
