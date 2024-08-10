Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption

Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption

Ola Electric's $734 million IPO is India's biggest so far in 2024, but while the company's revenues have soared, it is yet to turn a profit.

By Reuters | Updated: 10 August 2024 20:03 IST
Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ola Electric's $734 million IPO is India's biggest so far in 2024

Highlights
  • Ola Electric was valued at $4.8 billion on August 9
  • The company is a leading player in India where EV adoption is still low
  • Ola Electric has pinned its profitability on making its own battery cells
Advertisement

Ola Electric Mobility's shares surged 20% on their trading debut in Mumbai on Friday, valuing the company at $4.8 billion, as investors bet on increasing adoption of electric vehicles in the world's largest market for two-wheelers.

The stock had listed flat to its initial public offering (IPO) price of 76 rupees before rising to 91.20 rupees in a broader market that was up 1%.

Ola Electric's $734 million IPO is India's biggest so far in 2024. The company is the leading player in a country where adoption of EVs is still low, but rising, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government promotes clean energy.

Improving sentiment in the stock market also helped drive gains, analysts said. The Nifty 50 has rebounded about 1.3% in four sessions after plunging 2.7% on Monday amid U.S. recession worries.

"Despite receiving demand well below street expectation, Ola listed well above street expectations, which can be attributed to market mood," said Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities.

With a 39% market share as of July, Ola Electric dominates sales of electric scooters in India, having launched its first model just three years ago.

Analysts said investors were also optimistic about Ola Electric's foray into motorcycles, that account for two-thirds of India's two-wheeler market. The company is expected to launch its range of electric motorcycles next week.

"The flat opening seems to have encouraged investors who weren't allotted shares in the IPO to hop on, and they seem to be optimistic of Ola's motorcycle launch," said Varun Baxi, lead analyst at Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities.

However, while Ola's revenues have soared, it is yet to turn a profit. In the year to the end of March, the company's sales rose 90% year-on-year, but losses widened 8%.

"Our focus will be to build profitable growth for investors to also feel that there is a long term profitability journey here also," Ola Electric's founder Bhavish Aggarwal told CNBC-TV18 on Friday after ringing the bell at the NSE stock exchange.

The company, which will get about $660 million in IPO proceeds, plans to invest most of that into research and development and its battery cell manufacturing unit.

Ola Electric has pinned its profitability on manufacturing its own battery cells for its scooters, which should make them more affordable. It is targeting commercial production of the battery cells by early 2025.

"Ola Electric is in a very aggressive growth phase ... where we are investing for future growth," Aggarwal said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Ola Electric, Ola Electric IPO, Ola, Bhavish Aggarwal
Signal Private Messenger Blocked in Russia by Roskomnadzor: Report

Related Stories

Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 14, Poco X7 Neo Spotted on BIS Certification Website
  2. Honor Magic V3 Global Model Arrives on Geekbench With These Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola Electric Shares Surge on Debut as Investors Bet on Increasing EV Adoption
  2. Signal Private Messenger Blocked in Russia by Roskomnadzor: Report
  3. Honor Magic V3 Global Model Listed on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset
  4. Redmi Note 14, Poco X7 Neo Surface on BIS Certification Website Ahead of Anticipated Debut
  5. Elon Musk's X Sued for $20 Million in Shares by Ex-Twitter Chairman
  6. Huawei’s Tri-Fold Smartphone Reportedly Spotted in the Hands of Top Official
  7. YouTube Tests Sleep Timer Feature That Will Automatically Pause Playback for Premium Users
  8. Motorola Edge 50 Neo Appears on TENAA; Suggests Design, Key Specifications
  9. iPhone 16 Series Display Panels Reportedly Enter Mass Production Ahead of Launch
  10. Honor 200 Series Gets New Update With Call Recording Feature and Other Enhancements
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »