Qualcomm Partners BMW to Bring New Automated Driving System to BMW iX3 SUV

The new AI-enabled Snapdragon Ride Pilot automated driving system was unveiled on Friday at IAA Mobility 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 20:08 IST
Qualcomm Partners BMW to Bring New Automated Driving System to BMW iX3 SUV

Photo Credit: Qualcomm

Qualcomm said over 1,400 specialists worked on the system for three years

Highlights
  • The new assisted driving system debuted on the BMW iX3
  • It can operate up to Level 2+ highway and urban autopilot
  • Snapdragon Ride Pilot is now available to all global automakers
Qualcomm and the BMW Group jointly unveiled a new assisted driving system on Friday. The system, dubbed the Snapdragon Ride Pilot automated driving system, made its debut on the newly launched BMW iX3 SUV. As a part of this partnership, Qualcomm developed the Snapdragon Ride SoC, while the companies together developed the Snapdragon Ride AD software stack. The chipmaker claimed that the advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) is capable of offering up to Level 2+ highway and urban navigation on autopilot (NOA) capabilities.

Qualcomm's New Automated Driving System Debuts on BMW iX3

The chipmaker detailed its newly developed in-car ADAS stack and highlighted its capabilities. The company claimed it supports AD levels ranging from the entry-level New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) to Level 2+. As mentioned above, the system made its debut in the BMW iX3, the company's first vehicle in the Neue Klasse. It is said to be validated for use in more than 60 countries. Snapdragon Ride is expected to be expanded to 100 countries in 2026.

The development was a global undertaking, involving over 1,400 specialists from Germany, the USA, Sweden, Romania, and the BMW AD Test Centre in the Czech Republic.

The core Snapdragon Ride AD software stack features a perception stack developed by Qualcomm and a drive policy engine co-developed with BMW. Its 360-degree perception uses a camera-based vision system built on a bird's-eye-view (BEV) architecture for object detection, lane recognition, and parking assistance.

According to Qualcomm, the Snapdragon Ride Pilot focused on a “safety-first approach,” bringing standards such as the Automotive Safety Integrity Levels (ASIL), Functional Safety (FuSa), and Safety of the Intended Functionality (SOTIF). The system balances rule-based and AI models for advanced, context-aware driving to safely handle complex scenarios. It is continuously improved via a cloud-based data flywheel system and supports over-the-air (OTA) updates.

In the BMW iX3, the system acts as a central "superbrain of automated driving," delivering 20 times the computing power of the previous generation. It enables advanced capabilities like contextual lane changes initiated by driver cues, hands-free highway driving, and AI-powered parking assistance. The vehicle is also equipped with Qualcomm's V2X chipset, allowing it to communicate with its surroundings to reduce collisions and uncover unseen risks.

The Snapdragon Ride Pilot is now available from Qualcomm to all global carmakers and Tier-1 suppliers.

Qualcomm, BMW, BMW iX3, Snapdragon Ride Pilot
Qualcomm Partners BMW to Bring New Automated Driving System to BMW iX3 SUV
