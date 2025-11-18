Technology News
Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features

Is Motorola working on a smartphone equipped with Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset?

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 18 November 2025 17:49 IST
Motorola Smartphone With Mysterious Snapdragon Chip Listed on Geekbench: Expected Specifications, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola G100 (2025) was recently launched with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chip (pictured)

Highlights
  • Unnamed Motorola phone was listed with 16GB of RAM
  • The Snapdragon chip features two performance cores
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
Motorola recently announced the launch date for its upcoming Moto G57 Power in India. Now, the company could be preparing to unveil another handset, as an unnamed smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The phone is tipped to feature Qualcomm's octa core ARMv8 SoC, which is believed to be an unreleased Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Moreover, it could ship with 16GB of RAM and Android 16. Recently, the Moto G100s was listed on the same website with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC.

Motorola Next Smartphone Could Launch With a Snapdragon 7 Series Chip

A Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2603-1 has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Qualcomm's octa core ARv8 chipset, featuring two performance cores and six efficiency cores. While the name of the handset has yet to be revealed, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), claims that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chip, which is yet to be launched by Qualcomm.

The unnamed Motorola handset managed to score 2,636 points in single-core performance, while scoring 7,475 points in multi-core performance. It appears with 14.96GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. The unit that was tested was running on Android 16. During the test, the two performance cores delivered a peak clock speed of 3.65GHz. On the other hand, the six efficiency cores could deliver a base frequency of 3.32GHz.

Other details about the phone, including its name, price, launch timeline, specifications, and features, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Currently, Qualcomm has nearly 22 SoCs in its Snapdragon 7 series portfolio, the latest being the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Moreover, the tech giant could be planning to skip one generation with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset, as the last Snapdragon 7+ SoC is called Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

This comes nearly a week after the purported Moto G100s was reportedly found testing on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and Android 16. The phone was listed with the XT2537-4 model number. It scored 1,018 points in single core performance and 2,893 in multi core performance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola G100s, Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 5, Qualcomm
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360.
