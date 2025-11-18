Motorola recently announced the launch date for its upcoming Moto G57 Power in India. Now, the company could be preparing to unveil another handset, as an unnamed smartphone has been spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. The phone is tipped to feature Qualcomm's octa core ARMv8 SoC, which is believed to be an unreleased Snapdragon 7 series chipset. Moreover, it could ship with 16GB of RAM and Android 16. Recently, the Moto G100s was listed on the same website with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC.

Motorola Next Smartphone Could Launch With a Snapdragon 7 Series Chip

A Motorola smartphone with the model number XT2603-1 has been listed on the Geekbench benchmarking platform with Qualcomm's octa core ARv8 chipset, featuring two performance cores and six efficiency cores. While the name of the handset has yet to be revealed, tech blogger Anvin (@ZionsAnvin), claims that it could be powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chip, which is yet to be launched by Qualcomm.

The unnamed Motorola handset managed to score 2,636 points in single-core performance, while scoring 7,475 points in multi-core performance. It appears with 14.96GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 16GB. The unit that was tested was running on Android 16. During the test, the two performance cores delivered a peak clock speed of 3.65GHz. On the other hand, the six efficiency cores could deliver a base frequency of 3.32GHz.

Other details about the phone, including its name, price, launch timeline, specifications, and features, are expected to be announced in the coming months. Currently, Qualcomm has nearly 22 SoCs in its Snapdragon 7 series portfolio, the latest being the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chip. Moreover, the tech giant could be planning to skip one generation with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 5 chipset, as the last Snapdragon 7+ SoC is called Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3.

This comes nearly a week after the purported Moto G100s was reportedly found testing on Geekbench with a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset and Android 16. The phone was listed with the XT2537-4 model number. It scored 1,018 points in single core performance and 2,893 in multi core performance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.