OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 – Dec 7): Thamma, The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Stephen, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae, The Abandons, and More

With the weekend approaching, your favorite OTT platforms are ready with a new set of releases.

Updated: 5 December 2025 06:00 IST
OTT Releases of the Week (Dec 1 – Dec 7): Thamma, The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Stephen, The Girlfriend, Dies Irae, The Abandons, and More

OTT platforms are ready with a new set of series and movies for the upcoming weekend

  • OTT platforms are ready with a fresh set of releases for the week
  • Top releases include Thamma, The Great Pre-Wedding Show & More
  • Streaming platforms include Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Sony LIV
A power-packed line-up is landing on your favourite OTT platforms this week --- from horror-thriller to crime drama and comedy of errors. From festive comfort watches and intense whodunits to big-ticket featuresstarring A-listers, the content drop from December 1 through December 7, 2025, has something in store for every mood. So, if you are wondering to watch this weekend, then you have come to the right place. Here, we've curated a list of top releases to binge-watch this weekend. Take a look:

Top OTT Releases This Week

Thamma

  • Release Date: Early Access from Dec 2; Free Streaming from Dec 16, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
  • Genre: Horror-Comedy, Fantasy
  • Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui

A new age for the much-loved horror-comedy world of Maddock Films, Thamma combines vampires, romance, and legend with Maddock's distinctive brand of humour. The film, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, introduces a sparkling new jodi of Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna in this visually appealing supernatural entertainer for the first time. The story of Alok and the mysterious Tadaka, whose Betaal connection leads to a series of humorous, spooky events. The family-friendly feel of the film's offbeat story earned it an IMDb rating of 6/10.

The Great Pre-Wedding Show

  • Release Date: Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Zee5 & OTTplay
  • Genre: Comedy, Family Drama
  • Cast: Thiruveer Reddy, Tinu Shravya, Narendra

Thiruveer stars in this popular wedding comedy, mixing family feelings, wobbly chaos, and hilarious bursts of clarity. Rahul Srinivas Lukalapu directed this film about a small-time photographer whose lost memory card leads to all sorts of confusion during a wedding. This feel-good, charming film with a light-hearted approach and plausible storyline has garnered rave reviews from the audience, and it can be trusted completely, as it has an IMDb rating of 8.4/10.

The Girlfriend

  • Release Date: Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Romantic Drama, Psychological
  • Cast: Rashmika Mandanna, Dheekshith Shetty, Anu Emmanuel

This heart-warming drama, directed by Rahul Ravindran, with which Rashmika did her best performance so far in her career. About the Book: The Girlfriend tells the story of Bhooma Devi, who is a young girl caught in this cage called a relationship, where she must fight emotional manipulation, fear, and healing. Its gritty take on obsession and empowerment has struck a chord with viewers, and its IMDb rating is 8.2.

Stephen

  • Release Date: Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Psychological Thriller, Crime
  • Cast: Gomathi Shankar, Smruthi Venkat, Michael Thangadurai

A creepy deep dive into the twisted mind of a man who claims to be a serial killer, Stephen is directed by Mithun Balaji. The movie travels with a psychiatrist in unwinding an underworld of confession, trauma, and manipulation after a patient confesses to having killed nine women. The series, which also stars Gomathi Shankar in the leading role, seems to be an intense watch with great attention to atmospheric tension and layered writing. The IMDb rating is awaited.

Dies Irae

  • Release Date: Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: JioHotstar
  • Genre: Horror, Supernatural Thriller
  • Cast: Pranav Mohanlal, Shine Tom Chacko, Sushmitha Bhat

Directed by Rahul Sadasivan, Pranav Mohanlal is back in this chilling Malayalam horror thriller. Dies Irae stars Rohan, whose life is violently distorted by the terrifying supernatural forces he experiences after feeling a haunted presence in his house. Using atmospheric horror, solid performances, and a sleek narrative, the film further builds on Sadasivan's horror universe. As it stands, on IMDb, Cosmos has a rating of 7.2/10.

Dhoolpet Police Station

  • Release Date: From Dec 5, 2025 (Weekly Episodes Every Friday at 7 PM)
  • OTT Platform: Aha Tamil
  • Genre: Crime Thriller
  • Cast: Ashwin Kumar Lakshmikanthan, Ensemble Cast

Among the year's most ambitious Tamil OTT series, Dhoolpet Police Station is a gritty 50-episode crime saga based on a fictional city that's no stranger to corruption and lawlessness. Featuring the resolute ACP Ashwin Kumar taking the fight to the very gates of dangerous, mysterious, and yet powerful criminal empires, this series will have consistent suspense with each episode ending as a cliffhanger, keeping audiences gripped. The IMDb rating is awaited.

Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One

  • Release Date: Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Sony LIV
  • Genre: Crime Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: Pasupathy, Vidaarth, Lizzie Antony

A simple act of kindness lands Bhaskar in guilt, deception and a chase after missing persons! Watch this gripping moral thriller on Sony LIV. It uses a non-linear narrative and layered emotions to show how one instant is enough to wreck lives, mentioned Selvamani Muniyappan, who directed all eight episodes. It got much buzz on the series in advance, but its IMDb rating has yet to be refreshed.

Jay Kelly

  • Release Date: In theatres on Nov 14; Streaming from Dec 5, 2025
  • OTT Platform: Netflix
  • Genre: Comedy-Thriller, Drama
  • Cast: George Clooney, Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Billy Crudup, & Others

A comedy-thriller featuring George Clooney and Adam Sandler in collaboration with Noah Baumbach and Jay Kelly. The story focuses on Jay Kelly, a superstar comedian who is forcing himself to hit rock bottom, and Sandler as his dutiful manager, guiding him through life's highs and lows of stardom, relationships, and self-esteem. With Baumbach's signature writing, a strong cast, and an emotional core, Jay Kelly should be a great watch for fans of robust character dramas.

Other OTT Releases of the Week

Title Platform Release Date
My Next Guest with David Letterman & Adam Sandler Netflix December 01st, 2025
The Bad Guys 2 JioHotstar December 01st, 2025
Troll 2 Netflix December 01st, 2025
Sean Combs: The Reckoning Netflix December 02nd, 2025
Oh. What. Fun. Prime Video December 03rd, 2025
With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration Netflix December 03rd, 2025
The Abandons Netflix December 04th, 2025
Be Dune Teen ZEE5 December 05th, 2025
Gharwali Pedwali ZEE5 December 05th, 2025
Pariah ZEE5 December 05th, 2025
The Night My Dad Saved Christmas 2 Netflix December 05th, 2025
The Heritage (Scheda) JioHotstar December 07th, 2025

 

