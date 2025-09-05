September promises to be a blockbuster month for video game releases. The month is starting off strong with the launch of Hollow Knight: Silksong on September 4. The Metroidvania action-platformer is one of the most anticipated titles this year and serves as a sequel to the indie hit, Hollow Knight. The same day, Rogue Factor's Hell is Us releases on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. The action-adventure title features melee combat but focusses on exploration-based clues and puzzle solving without the help of map markers and journals.

Perhaps the biggest game releasing this month is Borderlands 4. Gearbox Software's long-awaited follow-up to Borderlands 3 is releasing on September 12. The looter-shooter can be played solo or in four-player co-op and promises to be the most open-ended game in the series. Later in the month, Konami will launch the next Silent Hill title on PC and consoles. Silent Hill f will be the first game in the series not set in the titular fictional US town, taking place in Japan instead. It's the first mainline game in the iconic horror series in over a decade, so expectations are sky high.

September is also a big month for annual sports releases. NBA 2K26 hits the shelves on September 5, bringing the familiar and authentic NBA experience the series is known for. Then, later in the month, EA Sports FC 26 launches on PC and consoles. The football title promises significant upgrades over last year's FC 25 (we'll have to wait and see if that's true). Here are our picks for the biggest game releases of September across PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and Switch 2:

Hell Is Us

When: September 4

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Hell is Us is a third-person action-adventure set in Hadea, a war-ravaged nation scarred by a mysterious disaster known as the “Calamity”, that has unleashed supernatural creatures untouched by modern weapons. You'll battle through the infested lands and uncover the secret behind their origin. You play as Rémi, a Peacekeeper from the ON (Organised Nations) who abandons his duties to track down his lost parents, only to confront otherworldly beings called Hollow Walkers.

Battles revolve around close quarters combat with swords, polearms, and axes, each offering distinct speed and technique. You have a drone at your disposal as well, which can be deployed to divert enemies. Careful resource management is key, since dwindling health reduces overall stamina, and fighting while fatigued makes attacks weaker and leaves Rémi exposed.

Abandoning conventional maps, markers, and quest logs, Hell is Us, developed by Rogue Factor and published by Nacon, relies on exploration and intuition. Players must piece together environmental details and heed conversations with NPCs to navigate the semi-open world and uncover Hadea's hidden truths.

Hollow Knight: Silksong

When: September 4

Where: PC, Mac, Linux, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

Yes, Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here. No further delays, no more waiting for an update, so speculation. Silksong is now out on a variety of platforms — you can take your pick. The long-awaited sequel to 2017 indie hit Hollow Knight, Silksong changes things around quite a bit. The game follows the story of Hornet, the former princess of Hallownest. Hornet is captured and taken to a new kingdom, Pharloom, where she must take on deadly new foes and travel to the peak at the centre of the kingdom.

Just like the first game, Silksong features a distinct art style and free-flowing action combat that will test even the most seasoned players. The environments in the game feature plenty of variety, too, from mossy grottos to shining cities. You also get new weapons and traps and a new set of abilities and moves to face the threats of Pharloom. Hollow Knight: Silksong will also be available day one on Game Pass.

NBA 2K26

When: September 5

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch, Switch 2

September is the month for annual sports video game franchises to put out a new entry. And so, Visual Concepts is back with an NBA 2K title. The series' familiar basketball gameplay is back with NBA 2K26, promising refinements that make experience more immersive. NBA 2K26 gets new ProPlay features that add more dynamism to player movement, dribbles, and on-court actions, that now resemble real-life scenarios even more.

ProPlay is only available on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Nintendo Switch 2, where players can enjoy more realistic animations modelled after actual NBA footage. 2K promises that the new game “look smoother, feels faster, and flows more seamlessly than any NBA 2K game to date.” The fan-favourite MyPlayer and MyCareer modes are the same as always, though, bringing an obsessive authenticity to the game and allowing players to guide their teams to glory through regular season and playoffs.

Borderlands 4

When: September 12

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X (Switch 2 launch in October)

The king of looter shooters is back for its crown. The Borderlands series pioneered the genre, which seems to have lost a bit of sheen in the last few years. Borderlands 4, a sequel to 2019's Borderlands 3, promises a bigger and bolder approach that could perhaps shoot a bit of life into the looter shooter category. As always, the first-person shooter will put players into the shoes of a vault hunter, who is tasked with leading the resistance against the Timekeeper, a dictator who rules the planet of Kairos ruthlessly.

You get to choose from one of four vault hunters and play through the game either solo or in four-player co-op. Just like all Borderlands games, there are billions of deadly guns to find. You also accumulate action skills and build up the character through a fleshed-out skill tree. Borderlands 4 also features faster traversal by the addition of a grappling hook and new movement abilities.

Frostpunk 2

When: September 18

Where: PS5, Xbox Series S/X

If you've played Frostpunk and relied on coal to get your city through the biting cold, get ready for a new type of fuel with the upcoming sequel, Frostpunk 2. It is set thirty years after the Great Storm, and you will play as the Steward of New London. You must build and govern, while dealing with ambitious factions, clashing ideologies, and face other challenges.

Earlier this year, Frostpunk 2 (which is already available on PC) added a major content update, and the upcoming Spectrum and Aurora DLCs are expected to arrive later this year. A third, unnamed expansion is coming at some point in 2026. You'll find that the frost is just as relentless in Frostpunk 2 as it was in the first game that was launched in 2018, so you'll need to be just as persistent if you choose to play Frostpunk 2 on your console.

Dying Light: The Beast

When: September 19

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

If you have ever read the Gothic horror novella "Strange Case of Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde" by Robert Louis Stevenson and wondered what it would be like to live as Dr. Henry Jekyll and his murderous alter-ego Edward Hyde, you may find a semblance of an answer in Techland's upcoming Dying Light: The Beast.

The Baron, a wealthy, cold, calculating scientist and the main antagonist in this context, captures and experiments on Kyle Crane for years, leaving him scarred and transformed into something between man and monster. Now free, Crane, torn between human and zombie DNA, must control his inner beast to exact revenge.

By day, you scavenge and explore, while by night, you face terrifying horrors that force you to run, hide, or fight for survival. Fluid parkour lets you leap across rooftops, while off-road vehicles allow you to crush hordes and roam the open world freely. Whether as man or monster, you can enjoy the breathtaking Castor Woods, an alpine valley inspired by the Swiss Alps, which offers varied landscapes of towns, swamps, forests, and fields, blending natural beauty with decay.

In this first-person action-adventure video game, you can team up with up to three friends in co-op, share your progress, and survive together as you fight enemies, scavenge resources, and drive the story forward side by side.

Baby Steps

When: September 23

Where: PC, PS5

In Baby Steps, developed by Maxi Boch, Bennett Foddy, and Gabe Cuzzillo, you play as Nate, an unemployed failson who discovers a hidden power, that is, putting one foot in front of the other. Step by step, you hike serene, mist-shrouded mountains, controlling each footfall in physics-based gameplay from the creators of Ape Out and Getting Over It.

Every movement responds to fully simulated physics, and a dynamic soundtrack built from 420 unique beats brings the world to life. You can climb the massive mountain at your own pace, enjoy quirky non-collectable hats, and embrace a uniquely immersive walking simulator experience. With no maps, waypoints, or directions, you rely on instinct to explore. Along the way, you might find a reward sign, circus ruins, or a glowing object dangling from a cliffside tree, making each step both a test of skill and a moment of discovery.

Mastering Nate's movement is the real challenge. Unlike typical games, in this walking simulator, you're manually coordinating his leg movements to make him walk, like controlling his legs with bumpers and triggers while guiding him with the left analogue stick, resulting in tumbles, stumbles, and setbacks that become part of his journey across hills, steps, and rugged terrain. These controls are reminiscent of QWOP, a 2008 ragdoll-based browser video game created by Bennett Foddy.

Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds

When: September 25

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch (Switch 2 launch later in 2025)

Sega's new Sonic kart racing game is also releasing later this month. A spin-off of the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds will be familiar to fans of Mario Kart. The emphasis is firmly on three-lap track racing, with drifting a crore mechanic to gain advantage. Performing mid-air tricks gives players a speed boost, while hitting obstacles stalls the momentum. Just like Mario Kart, you also get a variety of power-ups that help you attack your opponents and gain an edge on the track.

The defining feature of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, however, is the ability to switch to other tracks in the middle of a race. At the end of the first lap of each race, players will have to pick among two travel rings that will transport players to a different track altogether. The kart racer has a total of 24 racetracks and more will be added as post-launch DLC.

Silent Hill f

When: September 25

Where: PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X

Konami will release the first new mainline Silent Hill game in over a decade later this month. Following the success of Silent Hill 2 remake last year, Silent Hill f arrives on September 25 with the series' trademark survival horror experience. This time, the series has chosen a new setting. While previous games have been set in the fictional town of Silent Hill in Maine, US, Silent Hill f is set in 1960s Japan, in the haunted town of Ebisugaoka. The town has been consumed by fog, and its residents are nowhere to be seen.

This is where the player comes in. You play as Shimizu Hinako, a young schoolgirl who must investigate and find out what happened to her town. On the way, you'll solve puzzles and take on terrifying and grotesque monsters, and explore the town and its many secrets. Silent Hill f is promising immersive visuals and music, and a story that branches out to multiple distinct endings.

EA Sports FC 26

When: September 26

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Switch, Switch 2

Another year, another Fif... sorry, another EA Sports FC title. FC 26 releases this month, just in time for the new football season. What can we say about a new EA Sports FC release that long-time players aren't already aware of? As one of the more famous football quotes goes, “lads, it's Fifa”. It's tough for a new EA football title to surprise players, but this year's edition brings an overhaul of gameplay mechanics.

EA Sports FC 26 promises more responsive dribbling, better AI positioning, and sharper player movement. EA says these changes have been implemented based on community feedback. That's a good step, but it remains to be seen how these changes translate on the screen. As always, EA's favourite money-spinning Ultimate Team mode returns, and will likely be the focus more than the fan-favourite Career mode.

Lego Party!

When: September 30

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

A new multiplayer title focused on the popular building toy, Lego Party! is set to launch on September 30. PC and console players can join four-player games and compete with their friends. You'll need to customise your miniature Lego character, and pick between local (couch multiplayer) or online (cross-platform multiplayer) matches.

According to developer SMG Studio, you'll get access to over 60 minigames that are based on famous sets like Lego Pirates, Lego Ninjago, and Lego Space. During these 2-vs-2 challenges, you can use modifiers, steal your opponent's brick, or unlock shortcuts to defeat them quickly. The game is claimed to include “over 1 billion” Lego minifigure combinations, inspired by previous Lego sets.

Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles

When: September 30

Where: PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X, Nintendo Switch

Nearly three decades after Square Enix released Final Fantasy Tactics for the PlayStation, war is set to return to Ivalice. This remake is called Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, and it throws you headfirst into the war-torn kingdom to follow the journey of Ramza (of House Beoulve) and Delita (his friend). The game offers a classic mode with some improvements, as well as the completely overhauled enhanced edition with support for auto saves and a new interface.

You'll need to keep your wits about you, even if you've played the original title. This is a strategy focused title, and the turn-based battles promise to be just as challenging as before. Every single choice you make will affect the outcome of the game, from picking the right job class, to learning synergy and timing. You can also “learn” more abilities (from the Final Fantasy series) and recruit creatures like Chocobos to fight for you and gain an advantage.