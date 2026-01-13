Technology News
English Edition
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live Launched in India With Live GPS Tracking, Safety Alerts Alongside Dashcam Trio: Price, Features

Qubo Dashcam Trio is equipped with a 3.2-inch IPS LCD screen.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 17:48 IST
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live Launched in India With Live GPS Tracking, Safety Alerts Alongside Dashcam Trio: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Qubo

Qubo Dashcam 4G Live (right) features a G sensor for collision detection.

Highlights
  • Qubo Dashcam 4G Live features a 4-megapixel camera
  • Qubo Dashcam 4G Live can record up to 2K resolution videos
  • Qubo Dashcam Trio is a three-channel dashcam
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live was launched in India by the New Delhi-headquartered tech firm on Monday, along with its new Dashcam Trio. They're already available to purchase in the country via the company's online store, and both two automotive accessories are offered in a single colour option and are currently listed with discounted price tags. The latest Dashcam 4G Live allows users to turn on and access their car's dashcam in real time. It also offers live location tracking, leveraging the built-in GPS. On the other hand, the Dashcam Trio is a three-channel dashcam, which is meant to provide the view of the inside, front, and back of the vehicle.

Qubo Dashcam 4G Live, Dashcam Trio Price in India

Pricing in India of the Qubo Dashcam 4G Live is set at Rs. 15,990 for the sole variant. On the other hand, the new Qubo Dashcam Trio is priced in the country at Rs. 14,990. However, both the new dashcams are currently available for purchase in India via the Qubo online store at up to a 50 percent discount. Taking the effective price of the Qubo Dashcam 4G Live and Qubo Dashcam Trio to Rs. 7,990 and Rs. 10,990, respectively. Both are offered in a single Black colourway.

Qubo Dashcam 4G Live, Dashcam Trio Specifications, Features

The Qubo Dashcam 4G Live ships with 4G connectivity, along with Live View, which allows users to check their camera feed from the Qubo Pro app in real-time. Moreover, the dashcam offers live GPS tracking, owing to the built-in GPS. It also sends real-time safety alerts to users' phones during jolts, overspeeding, and when the vehicle exits or enters the geofenced area. It gets a two-way talk feature, too.

The dashcam features a 4-megapixel camera with a 140-degree field of view, which is capable of recording 2K resolution videos. The onboard G-sensor enables collision detection on the dashcam. It also ships with Qubo's NightPulseTM Vision Tech, which improves its recording capabilities in low-light conditions. Users can store their footage by purhasing and inserting a 1TB MicroSD card. The tech firm also offers an optional Qubo CloudPlay subscription, which enables the connected features and cloud storage. It stores footage for all events for the last seven days. 

On the other hand, the Qubo Dashcam Trio, which is a three-channel dashcam, has three cameras, one recording the inside of the vehicle, and the other two recording the front and back of the car. It carries the same front-facing camera as the Qubo Dashcam 4G Live. However, the cabin and the rear cameras, with a 120-degree field of view, are capable of shooting up to 1080p resolution videos. It uses the night vision camera tech as the Dashcam 4G Live.

The Qubo Dashcam Trio is also equipped with a 3.2-inch IPS LCD screen, which displays the live camera feed to users. It also gets the same expandable storage support, built-in Wi-Fi and GPS, as the Dashcam 4G Live.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Qubo
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Qubo Dashcam 4G Live Launched in India With Live GPS Tracking, Safety Alerts Alongside Dashcam Trio: Price, Features
