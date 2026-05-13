Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in many Indian households. This especially holds for cities where dust, allergens, and fluctuating air quality levels remain a concern throughout the year. So, if you are planning to pick one up soon, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a great avenue to upgrade your home setup without spending a premium. The e-commerce platform is currently offering discounts on several air purifiers from brands such as Qubo, Philips, and Honeywell. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also avail of additional bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options during the sale period.

One of the standout deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is on the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200. The air purifier is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 6,590, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 12,990. It is designed for rooms up to 200 square feet. The air purifier is equipped with a HEPA H13 filter that is claimed to remove up to 99.99 percent of allergens and airborne particles.

But before you proceed with your purchases during the ongoing Amazon sale, here are five things you should always check before buying an air purifier.

You can also have a look at our curated list of the best deals on thin and light laptops, offers on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000, and several iQOO and Vivo smartphones that have been discounted during the Great Summer Sale.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Air Purifiers

Apart from direct discounts on products, Amazon is also offering additional savings through select bank cards and EMI transactions during the Great Summer Sale 2026. Buyers can avail of instant discounts of up to 9,500 on HDFC credit and debit card transactions. On top of this, there are cashback offers and no-cost EMI plans on select products during the sale event.

Amazon Prime members, meanwhile, continue to receive additional discounts and faster delivery benefits.

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