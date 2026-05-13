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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Purifiers From Brands Like Eureka Forbes, Sharp and Qubo

Amazon offers additional savings through select bank cards and EMI transactions during the Great Summer Sale 2026.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 May 2026 14:28 IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Purifiers From Brands Like Eureka Forbes, Sharp and Qubo

Air purifiers from Qubo can be purchased at a discount during the sale

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Summer Sale features major discounts on air purifier models
  • The Qubo Q200 is effectively priced at Rs. 6,590
  • HDFC cardholders can save up to Rs. 9,500 with instant discounts
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Air purifiers have become an essential appliance in many Indian households. This especially holds for cities where dust, allergens, and fluctuating air quality levels remain a concern throughout the year. So, if you are planning to pick one up soon, the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 could be a great avenue to upgrade your home setup without spending a premium. The e-commerce platform is currently offering discounts on several air purifiers from brands such as Qubo, Philips, and Honeywell. In addition to price cuts, buyers can also avail of additional bank discounts, exchange offers, cashback deals, and no-cost EMI options during the sale period.

One of the standout deals during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is on the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200. The air purifier is currently listed at an effective sale price of Rs. 6,590, down from its listed MRP of Rs. 12,990. It is designed for rooms up to 200 square feet. The air purifier is equipped with a HEPA H13 filter that is claimed to remove up to 99.99 percent of allergens and airborne particles.

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But before you proceed with your purchases during the ongoing Amazon sale, here are five things you should always check before buying an air purifier.

You can also have a look at our curated list of the best deals on thin and light laptops, offers on smart TVs under Rs. 15,000, and several iQOO and Vivo smartphones that have been discounted during the Great Summer Sale.

Amazon Sale: Best Deals on Air Purifiers

Apart from direct discounts on products, Amazon is also offering additional savings through select bank cards and EMI transactions during the Great Summer Sale 2026. Buyers can avail of instant discounts of up to 9,500 on HDFC credit and debit card transactions. On top of this, there are cashback offers and no-cost EMI plans on select products during the sale event.

Amazon Prime members, meanwhile, continue to receive additional discounts and faster delivery benefits.

Product Name List Price Effective Sale Price Buy Now
Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200 Rs. 12,990 Rs. 6,590 Buy Now
Coway Airmega 150 Rs. 34,900 Rs. 14,999 Buy Now
Honeywell Air Purifier Rs. 9,999 Rs. 4,682 Buy Now
Philips AC4221 Smart Air Purifier Rs. 27,995 Rs. 25,381 Buy Now
Sharp Air Purifier Rs. 16,500 Rs. 11,599 Buy Now
Winix Premium 4 Stage Air Purifier Rs 23,990 Rs. 13,252 Buy Now
Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 355 Rs. 19,000 Rs. 12,999 Buy Now
Shark HP300 Air Purifier Rs. 34,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now

 

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Eureka Forbes AP 355 Room Air Purifier

Eureka Forbes AP 355 Room Air Purifier

  • KEY SPECS
Type Room
Filter Type True HEPA H13 Filter, Activated Carbon Filter
Coverage Area 480 sq.ft
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Further reading: Air Purifier, Qubo, Honeywell, Eureka Forbes, Coway, Amazon Great Summer Sale, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 Date, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 deals, Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 offers, Amazon sale, Amazon
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Amazon Great Summer Sale: Best Deals on Air Conditioners From Lloyd, IFB, Daikin and More

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Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Air Purifiers From Brands Like Eureka Forbes, Sharp and Qubo
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