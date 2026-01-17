Technology News
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smart Locks With Security Cameras, Fingerprint Scanners

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is providing an instant discount of 12.5 percent to Prime subscribers with SBI credit cards.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 January 2026 11:00 IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smart Locks With Security Cameras, Fingerprint Scanners

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Sebastian Scholz

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers the Native Smart Lock (pictured) at a discounted price.

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 offers exchange bonuses
  • Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will offer cashbacks
  • Native Lock Pro features a security camera on the front
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing customers to purchase electronics from different categories, like laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, at relatively low prices. The sale event, which started on January 16, is offering an instant discount of 12.5 percent and 10 percent with SBI credit cards to Amazon Prime subscribers and other customers, respectively. Moreover, people can get cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI options with additional discounts to maximise their savings. Apart from the categories mentioned above, the company is also offering deals on smart locks.

Smart locks from brands like Mygate, Native by Urban Company, Qubo, Ozone, and Yale YDME offer multiple smart home functionalities. From fingerprint biometric authentication to cameras on the outside, the smart lock solutions promise to provide home security to users. Customers can save up to Rs. 16,000 while buying their new smart lock during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Qubo, which also manufactures security cameras and dashcams, has equipped its Smart Door Lock (2025 Edition) with a digital number pad and swipe-to-open features.

We have curated a list of the best deals on smart locks from different brands, including Native by Urban Company, Mygate, and Qubo, with their discounted and regular prices, so that you can order one before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends in India on January 22. It is worth noting that the sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

You can also take a look at the top deals on OnePlus smartphones, the best offers on laptops under Rs. 50,000, and the best discounts on true wireless stereo (TWS) under Rs. 10,000 here.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smart Locks

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link
Native Lock Pro by Urban Company Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now
Qubo Smart Door Lock (2025 Edition) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now
Ozone Smart Lock for Internal Door Rs. 15,995 Rs. 9,277 Buy Now
Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock Rs. 26,499 Rs. 10,498 Buy Now
Mygate Smart Door Lock SE Rs. 18,490 Rs. 9,453 Buy Now
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Resident Evil Requiem Gets New Leon Gameplay at Resident Evil Showcase
Lava Blaze Duo 3 India Launch Date Announced; Colour Options Teased Ahead of Debut

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Smart Locks With Security Cameras, Fingerprint Scanners
