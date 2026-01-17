Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is allowing customers to purchase electronics from different categories, like laptops, TVs, cameras, wireless speakers, truly wireless stereo (TWS) headsets, wearables, and smart home appliances, at relatively low prices. The sale event, which started on January 16, is offering an instant discount of 12.5 percent and 10 percent with SBI credit cards to Amazon Prime subscribers and other customers, respectively. Moreover, people can get cashback offers, exchange bonuses, and easy EMI options with additional discounts to maximise their savings. Apart from the categories mentioned above, the company is also offering deals on smart locks.

Smart locks from brands like Mygate, Native by Urban Company, Qubo, Ozone, and Yale YDME offer multiple smart home functionalities. From fingerprint biometric authentication to cameras on the outside, the smart lock solutions promise to provide home security to users. Customers can save up to Rs. 16,000 while buying their new smart lock during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Qubo, which also manufactures security cameras and dashcams, has equipped its Smart Door Lock (2025 Edition) with a digital number pad and swipe-to-open features.

We have curated a list of the best deals on smart locks from different brands, including Native by Urban Company, Mygate, and Qubo, with their discounted and regular prices, so that you can order one before the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 ends in India on January 22. It is worth noting that the sale prices mentioned below include cashback offers, credit card discounts, and exchange bonuses, on top of the direct price cuts.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Top Deals on Smart Locks

Model List Price Sale Price Buying Link Native Lock Pro by Urban Company Rs. 19,999 Rs. 16,999 Buy Now Qubo Smart Door Lock (2025 Edition) Rs. 19,990 Rs. 9,990 Buy Now Ozone Smart Lock for Internal Door Rs. 15,995 Rs. 9,277 Buy Now Yale YDME 100 NxT Smart Door Lock Rs. 26,499 Rs. 10,498 Buy Now Mygate Smart Door Lock SE Rs. 18,490 Rs. 9,453 Buy Now

