Tata Motors has given its popular micro-SUV, the Tata Punch, a fresh update with the launch of its first-ever facelift. Since its original debut, the Punch has remained largely unchanged, so this update brings a clear push towards added technology and everyday convenience. The refreshed model now features a bigger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with slimmer borders and support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Some new features are also introduced, such as connected car tech, a 360-degree camera, blind view monitor, a digital instrument cluster and a single-pane sunroof. The company also added a new engine option, which is a turbo-petrol variant.

The new Tata Punch Facelift is offered in six variants - Smart, Pure, Pure+, Adventure, Accomplished and Accomplished+ S. Prices for the updated micro-SUV start at Rs 5.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors has announced that bookings are now open across its dealerships in India, with deliveries expected to begin soon.

Starting with technology and features, the Punch Facelift gets a major upgrade inside the cabin. The highlight is the new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which is not the same unit seen earlier. It now comes with thinner bezels and supports wireless Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and connected car features like remote commands, live vehicle status and safety alerts via a smartphone. A new 7-inch fully digital driver's display has also been added. Another big addition is the 360-degree surround view camera, which works along with a blind view monitor that shows ORVM-mounted camera feed on the screen while indicating.

In terms of comfort and convenience tech, Tata has added features like an auto-dimming IRVM, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers and auto headlamps. The Punch Facelift also introduces a segment-first in-cabin PM2.5 air purifier. Monochrome ambient lighting in orange shade is integrated into the driver's footwell, co-driver's footwell and centre console area. Emergency support features like E-Call and B-Call are also part of the package, offering added reassurance during emergencies.

Moving to the interior, the overall dashboard layout remains similar to the outgoing model, but several elements have been refreshed. The Punch now gets a new 2-spoke steering wheel borrowed from Tata's newer SUVs. Seats are newly designed and come with dual-tone upholstery depending on the variant. Both front and rear passengers get a centre armrest, although the rear armrest misses out on cupholders.

Under the hood, the Tata Punch Facelift sees big powertrain updates. The standard 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine continues, producing 88 PS and 115 Nm, paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT. The CNG version now gets the option of both manual and AMT gearboxes, producing 73.5 PS and 103 Nm. The biggest highlight is the new 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, which churns out 120 PS and 170 Nm and comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In terms of exterior, the front end features updated LED lighting elements. The side profile remains largely unchanged, while the 16-inch alloy wheels get a new design. At the rear, the biggest update is the connected LED tail-lamp strip, aligning the Punch's design language with bigger Tata SUVs like the Nexon and Harrier.