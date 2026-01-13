Technology News
English Edition

iQOO Z11 Turbo Selfie Camera Details Teased Ahead of January 15 Launch

iQOO Z11 Turbo will have a Global Esports Network System 2.0 for enhanced connectivity.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2026 13:56 IST
iQOO Z11 Turbo Selfie Camera Details Teased Ahead of January 15 Launch

Photo Credit: iQOO

iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently available for pre-orders in China in four shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • iQOO Z11 Turbo will feature a 200-megapixel main rear camera
  • The company has shared a few camera samples of the new phone
  • The launch of iQOO Z11 Turbo will take place in China on January 15
Advertisement

iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to launch later this week with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. As we wait for the formal reveal, the Vivo sub-brand has posted new teasers revealing the camera specifications of the new Turbo series smartphone. The iQOO Z11 Turbo will come with a new Thunder Z1 gaming chip for enhanced connectivity. It will have a 6.59-inch display and an IP69-rated build. It will be available in four colour options with 100W wired fast charging support. 

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications Teased 

Through new teasers posted on Weibo, the company revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will boast a 32-megapixel front-facing wide-angle selfie camera with 0.8x, 1x, and 2x zoom options. The rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.56 sensor, 4x lossless zoom, and an f/1.88 aperture. This sensor supports OIS (optical image stabilisation) and CIPA 4.5 professional-grade image stabilisation.

iqoo z11 turbo teaser iQOO Z11 Turbo

Photo Credit: iQOO

 

The company has shared a few camera samples on the microblogging platform showcasing the imaging capabilities of the iQOO Z11 Turbo. iQOO says it's the first offering from the brand to include a 200-megapixel sensor. 

Another set of teasers also confirms that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will have a Global Esports Network System 2.0 for enhanced connectivity. The handset will feature a Thunder Z1 esports signal enhancement chip for improving the Wi-Fi signals. Further, the phone is confirmed to come with the Q2 gaming chip and the Ice Dome dual-network cooling system.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently available for pre-orders in China in Canglang Floating Light, Halo Powder, Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) finishes. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and boast a 6.59-inch display. It will have an IP69-rated build and a metal frame. The phone will have a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging support. It will measure 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g.

The launch of iQOO Z11 Turbo will take place in China on January 15 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). It will cost between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000). 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: iQOO Z11 Turbo, iQOO Z11 Turbo Price, iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications, iQOO
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Neo 8 Launch Date in China Announced After Company Confirms 165Hz Samsung Display

Related Stories

iQOO Z11 Turbo Selfie Camera Details Teased Ahead of January 15 Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's When the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Is Expected to Go on Sale
  2. Tata Punch Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design
  3. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple, Google Say
  5. OnePlus Freedom Sale Slashes Prices of Phones, Tablets, and More Products
  6. iQOO Z11 Turbo Selfie Camera Revealed in New Teasers
  7. CMF Headphone Pro Launched in India With 100-Hour Battery Life at This Price
  8. Red Magic 11 Air Will Launch in China on This Date
  9. Call of Duty Could be Coming to Nintendo Switch 2 Soon
  10. Poco M8 5G Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Price Hovers Around $91,000 as Inflation Data Keeps Traders on Edge
  2. Capcom Announces Resident Evil Showcase for January 15
  3. Privacy Concerns With Gemini-Powered Siri? This Is What Apple and Google Say
  4. One Piece: Into The Grand Line Season 2 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Ithiri Neram Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Romance Film Online
  6. NoiseFit Pro 6R Launched in India With Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Built-In GPS Support: Price, Features
  7. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Features
  8. Tata Punch 2026 Facelift Launched with Major Tech Upgrades and Updated Design: Price, Booking Details
  9. iQOO Z11 Turbo Selfie Camera Details Teased Ahead of January 15 Launch
  10. Realme Neo 8 Launch Date in China Announced After Company Confirms 165Hz Samsung Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »