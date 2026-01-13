iQOO Z11 Turbo is confirmed to launch later this week with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. As we wait for the formal reveal, the Vivo sub-brand has posted new teasers revealing the camera specifications of the new Turbo series smartphone. The iQOO Z11 Turbo will come with a new Thunder Z1 gaming chip for enhanced connectivity. It will have a 6.59-inch display and an IP69-rated build. It will be available in four colour options with 100W wired fast charging support.

iQOO Z11 Turbo Specifications Teased

Through new teasers posted on Weibo, the company revealed that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will boast a 32-megapixel front-facing wide-angle selfie camera with 0.8x, 1x, and 2x zoom options. The rear camera setup includes a 200-megapixel main camera with a 1/1.56 sensor, 4x lossless zoom, and an f/1.88 aperture. This sensor supports OIS (optical image stabilisation) and CIPA 4.5 professional-grade image stabilisation.

Photo Credit: iQOO

The company has shared a few camera samples on the microblogging platform showcasing the imaging capabilities of the iQOO Z11 Turbo. iQOO says it's the first offering from the brand to include a 200-megapixel sensor.

Another set of teasers also confirms that the iQOO Z11 Turbo will have a Global Esports Network System 2.0 for enhanced connectivity. The handset will feature a Thunder Z1 esports signal enhancement chip for improving the Wi-Fi signals. Further, the phone is confirmed to come with the Q2 gaming chip and the Ice Dome dual-network cooling system.

The iQOO Z11 Turbo is currently available for pre-orders in China in Canglang Floating Light, Halo Powder, Extreme Night Black, and Sky White (translated from Chinese) finishes. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset and boast a 6.59-inch display. It will have an IP69-rated build and a metal frame. The phone will have a 7,600mAh battery with 100W charging support. It will measure 7.9mm thick and weigh about 202g.

The launch of iQOO Z11 Turbo will take place in China on January 15 at 7pm local time (4:30pm IST). It will cost between CNY 2,500 (roughly Rs. 32,000) and CNY 3,000 (about Rs. 38,000).