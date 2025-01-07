Technology News
English Edition

Toyota Aims to Open Its Futuristic City in Japan This Year

The initial residents of Woven City will mostly be Toyota's own employees.

By Chester Dawson, Bloomberg News | Updated: 7 January 2025 15:33 IST
Toyota Aims to Open Its Futuristic City in Japan This Year

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Woven City won’t be open to the wider public for at least two years

Highlights
  • This year, residents will begin to moving into Woven City
  • Woven City may never be profitable, Toyota expects
  • Toyota plans to deploy software platform Arene soon
Advertisement

Toyota Motor Corp. plans to move in the first 100 residents of a futuristic city at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan by as soon as this fall,  but declined to specify how much the ambitious project is costing the company.

The initial residents of Woven City will be composed mostly of the carmaker's own employees and their families, and will gradually expand to about 2,000 residents as part of its initial phases, Toyota said Monday.

“This year, residents will begin to moving in as we slowly bring Woven City to life,” Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at a press conference at CES in Las Vegas. “We aim to accelerate the pace at which new technologies can be tested and developed at Woven City.”

Toyoda debuted plans for the “living laboratory” five years ago as Toyota's then-president, saying it would be a fully sustainable city and real-world showcase for artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, self-driving cars and smart homes.

Woven City won't be open to the wider public for at least two years and it may never be profitable.

“Will this Woven City make Toyota any money? Well, maybe not,” Toyoda said. “As global citizens, I believe Toyota has a responsibility to invest in our collective future.”

Woven's Chief Executive Officer Hajime Kumabe pushed back on that by saying he does want the unit to become profitable, but added that might be hard to quantify as its innovations will blend into its parent's carmaking. 

Toyota appointed Kumabe as head of the wholly owned Woven subsidiary in 2023 as part of a shift from a research-heavy focus to become more involved in production of next-generation vehicles.

Woven's Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon wouldn't specify how much is being spent on city-building, other than to tell reporters it's a “big investment.” He added that Toyota's chair has invested his own money in the subsidiary.

A key part of Toyota's broader Woven initiative is a new software platform and vehicle operating system it calls Arene, which is designed to speed up car development and lower costs. It plans to deploy the system this year and make it a core component of its next-generation EVs starting in 2026.

Woven City won't be part of the initial deployment of Arena in mass production vehicles, but it will be used eventually at the site, including for mobility functions beyond cars, said John Absmeier, Woven's chief technology officer.

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: toyota, futuristic city, japan, woven city
Government Said to Plan Near $3 Billion Aid, Tariff Cuts for Electronics
CES 2025: Intel Announces New Arrow Lake HX Series Laptop CPUs Alongside Refreshed Meteor Lake CPUs

Related Stories

Toyota Aims to Open Its Futuristic City in Japan This Year
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 13F 5G, Reno 13F 4G Introduced Globally With the Reno 13 5G Series
  2. Moto G05 With MediaTek Helio G81 Extreme SoC Launched in India: See Price
  3. Amazfit Active 2 With 1.32-Inch Display, Up to 10 Days Battery Life Launched
  4. LG Unveils Xboom by Will.i.am Audio Products at CES 2025
  5. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for Distressed WazirX Users
  6. Pani OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch it Online
  7. Qualcomm Announces Snapdragon X CPUs for Affordable PCs at CES 2025
  8. Sony Honda Mobility Unveils Afeela 1 EV at CES 2025 With These Features
  9. Nvidia GeForce RTX 50 Series Blackwell GPUs Launched at CES 2025
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 CPU, Nvidia RTX 5080 Unveiled at CES 2025
  2. SpaceX Launches 24 Starlink Satellites to Expand Global Internet Coverage
  3. LG Xboom Buds TWS Earphones, Xboom Bounce, Grab, and Stage 301 Bluetooth Speakers Unveiled at CES 2025
  4. CoinSwitch Announces Rewards-Backed Initiative for WazirX Users to Recover Around Rs. 600 Crore
  5. India Delays First Space Docking Test of SpaDeX Satellites Until January 9, Requires 'Further Validation'
  6. Amazon’s Ring Debuts $5-a-Month Smoke Monitoring Service
  7. CES 2025: Acer Nitro Blaze 11, Nitro Blaze 8 Handheld Console Launched Alongside Nitro Mobile Controller
  8. AMD Adds Dell as Commercial PC Customer for the First Time
  9. Pani OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch Joju George's Action Thriller
  10. Chidiya Udd OTT Release: Jackie Shroff’s Real-Life Inspired Crime Drama Might Stream on This Platform
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »