For over a century, the story of Sir Ernest Shackleton's ill-fated Antarctic expedition has fascinated the world. Now, thanks to detailed 3D scans and underwater images, a new chapter unfolds with a closer look at Endurance, the ship that sank during the 1914 journey. First located in 2022 under the frozen Weddell Sea, this iconic shipwreck has now been documented in detail, with scans revealing elements of the 144-foot vessel, still astonishingly preserved in the Antarctic depths.

The Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust conducted the scans, capturing images that expose a wealth of details on the ship's structure and contents, shedding light on the final days of the Endurance and its crew.

Remarkable Preservation of Artifacts

The images reveal a surprising level of preservation on the ship's upper deck. While parts of the mast and railings have decayed, much of the deck remains intact. Scattered across it, objects left by Shackleton's crew over a century ago, including dishes, ropes, and a single boot, offer glimpses into their daily lives. Incredibly, the linoleum flooring, imprinted with a faded star pattern, has withstood the test of time, still visible through the icy waters.

These images form part of a documentary scheduled for release on 1 November, chronicling the ship's 2022 discovery and sharing the extraordinary expedition through a modern lens.

A Voyage of Endurance and Survival

Shackleton's mission set sail in August 1914, aiming to be the first to cross Antarctica by land. But before the crew could reach the continent's coast, Endurance became trapped in the thick Antarctic ice, leaving Shackleton and his 27 men stranded. For 10 long months, the crew endured the relentless pressure of the ice, until the ship finally broke apart and sank, forcing the men to survive with limited provisions and a few rowboats.

Despite the harsh conditions, Shackleton led his men across miles of treacherous waters to the barren Elephant Island, where they waited for rescue. In a final, desperate effort, Shackleton and five others set off in a small rowboat, enduring an 800-mile voyage to South Georgia Island to reach help. Four months later, he returned to rescue the rest of his crew, finding all had survived.