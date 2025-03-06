Technology News
Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on March 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 could come to India.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 March 2025 15:42 IST
Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on March 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Acer

Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 were spotted online earlier this year

  • Acerone Liquid S162E4 sports a 16-megapixel main camera
  • Both handsets have 5-megapixel selfie shooters
  • The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Liquid S272E4 have 5,000mAh cells
Acer will unveil new smartphones in India later this month. The company has not yet announced the exact models that will be launched, but a launch date has been revealed. A live Amazon microsite has confirmed that the upcoming phones will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site. Notably, Indkal Technologies announced last year that it will launch Acer-branded smartphones in India. The company is expected to introduce smartphones priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 50,000 in the country.

Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India

A live Amazon microsite confirms that Acer will introduce new smartphones in India on March 25. The use of the word "smartphones" in the promotional image suggests that there will be more than one handset. They will go on sale in the country via Amazon. The company has yet to confirm the monikers of the upcoming smartphones.acer smartphones india launch amazon inline acer

Earlier this year, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Acerone Liquid S272E4 smartphones were spotted on the Acerpure website. These phones could be the ones to see an official launch later this month. The handsets come with rectangular rear camera modules and the "Acerpure" brand name imprinted on the back panels.

As per the official listing, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, while the Liquid S272E4 has a slightly bigger 6.7-inch display. The former handset is powered by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, while the latter likely gets a customised version of the same chipset. 

Both handsets ship with Android 14 and support 4GB of RAM alongside 64GB of onboard storage. The Acerone Liquid S162E4 and Liquid S272E4 also support up to 512GB and 256GB of storage expansion, respectively. They pack a 5,000mAh battery each and support dual SIM 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C connectivity.

In the camera department, the Acerone Liquid S162E4 carries a 16-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside a 0.08-megapixel sensor, while the Liquid S272E4 has a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor. Both handsets are equipped with 5-megapixel selfie shooters.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer to Launch New Smartphones in India on March 25; Amazon Availability Confirmed
