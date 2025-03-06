Apple's first foldable iPhone is in development and could arrive by the end of next year, according to TF Securities International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The Cupertino company might launch a book-style foldable iPhone with a 7.8-inch inner screen and a 5.5-inch cover display. The handsets could launch after the iPhone 17 series, with a premium price tag. The analyst says that production will be limited until 2027, which is when Apple is expected to launch its second-generation foldable smartphone.

Apple's Foldable iPhone Could Arrive By the End of 2026

In a post on Medium, Kuo says that Apple is expected to launch a "top-tier" foldable iPhone in 2026. The company is expected to finalise the specifications of the device by the second quarter of 2025, while mass production isn't expected to commence until Q4 2026. The analyst says that production of the first foldable iPhone is expected to be limited, and Apple might ship up to 5 million units in 2026.

The first foldable iPhone could arrive with a price tag that ranges between $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1,74,100) and $2,500 (roughly Rs. 2,17,700). Kuo says that Apple's first foldable phone will generate strong replacement demand. For reference, Apple's most expensive variant of its flagship iPhone 16 Pro Max is priced at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,39,200) for the 1TB storage variant.

According to Kuo, the foldable iPhone will feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch cover screen. The book-style foldable phone's inner screen will not feature a visible crease, the analyst says. It will reportedly measure up to 4.8mm thick when unfolded, and the figure could go up to 9.5mm when folded.

As the foldable is expected to be thinner (when unfolded) than Apple's existing iPhone models, it might not be equipped with the company's Face ID facial recognition sensors. Instead, Kuo says it will sport a side-mounted Touch ID sensor.

Apple is expected to introduce new AI features with multimodal functionality with the new foldable that could enable support for cross app integration. The analyst also says that the foldable phone's inner screen could be used to view additional information while interacting with an AI chatbot.

The analyst also states that Apple's foldable phone could feature a dual outer camera setup, while the cover display might also sport a camera. The handset's body is said to be made from a titanium alloy, while the hinge could be built using stainless steel and a titanium alloy.

Citing his latest industry survey, Kuo states that China's Bright Laser Technologies (BLT) will be the leading supplier for the hinge cover and middle frame on the foldable iPhone. The firm is expected to use 3D printing to produce both the middle frame and hinge cover.

Kuo also claims that Apple is expected to begin mass production of a second generation foldable phone by the second half of 2027. The shipments of foldable iPhones could rise from 5 million to 20 million, when considering the first and second generation of foldable iPhone models, according to the analyst.