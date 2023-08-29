Technology News
  • Home
  • Auto
  • Auto News
  • Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report

Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report

Xiaomi's shipments fell 22 percent to 5.4 million units in major overseas market India, Canalys said.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2023 23:52 IST
Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report

Xiaomi's plans to start mass production of EVs in the first half of 2024 remains unchanged, said Lu

Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi reported a 4 percent revenue drop in the second quarter, tracking a shrinkage in China's handset market, but said its move into making electric vehicles was running ahead of schedule.

Sales dropped to CNY 67.4 billion (nearly Rs. 76,450 crore) from CNY 70.17 billion (nearly Rs. 80,650 crore) in the same quarter a year earlier, but beating analysts' estimates of CNY 65.13 billion (nearly Rs. 74,860 crore).

Net income rose to CNY 5.14 billion (nearly Rs. 5,830 crore) over the period, an increase of 147 percent from CNY 2.08 billion (nearly Rs. 2,390 crore) a year earlier, also beating expectations. The company put the increase down to cost cutting and efficiency improvements, particularly in its physical stores.

"Despite the macroeconomic headwinds in the global market we continue to expand our footprint," Xiaomi President Lu Weibing said on an earnings call. 

"Several of our peers already exited from certain areas in this challenging environment, but no matter how hard it will be we will reinforce our presence across regions and markets," Lu said.

Consumer demand in China's smartphone market continued to shrink in the second quarter, dropping 5 percent to 64.3 million units, according to Canalys, a consultancy that tracks the smartphone industry.

Xiaomi's shipments declined by 19 percent to 8.6 million, while in major overseas market India, shipments fell 22 percent to 5.4 million units, Canalys said.

In light of declining handset sales, Xiaomi is planning to move into the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs) and has received approval from China's state planner, Reuters reported this month.

The company has pledged a $10 billion (nearly Rs. 82,600 crore) investment over a decade in the automobile business.

Lu said the company's plans to start mass production of EVs in the first half of 2024 remains unchanged. "Our current progress is ahead of expectations and of the original production schedule," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

From the launch of the Infinix GT 10 Pro to Amazon's latest mega-sale, we discuss the most noteworthy technology news events of the week on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi, Smartphone, EV, Xiaomi EV
Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee

Related Stories

Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  3. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  4. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  6. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
  7. Khakee: The Bihar Chapter Season 2 Announced, Coming Soon on Netflix
  8. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  9. Vivo V29e With 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. iPhone 15 Could Get Colour-Matched USB Type-C Cables: See Leaked Image
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  2. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  3. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  4. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  5. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  6. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
  7. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 3.26-Inch Cover Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise Now Supported on Google Chrome for Desktop: All Details
  9. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details
  10. ‘CBDC and Blockchain’: Mukesh Ambani’s Jio Financial Services Set to Make Web3 Foray
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.