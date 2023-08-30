Technology News

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO

Preliminary analyses have unveiled the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti) on Moon.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 August 2023 00:55 IST
Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's Chandrayaan-3's LM touched down on the lunar surface

Highlights
  • The presence of sulphur was confirmed on lunar surface near south pole
  • LIBS instrument is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems
  • Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing at 'Shiv Shakti Point'

The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscope instrument onboard 'Pragyan' rover of Chandrayaan-3 has unambiguously confirmed the presence of sulphur on the lunar surface near south pole, through first-ever in-situ measurements, ISRO said on Tuesday. 

It also said the instrument also detected aluminium, calcium, iron, chromium, titanium, manganese, silicon and oxygen, as expected.

"The Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy (LIBS) instrument onboard Chandrayaan-3 Rover has made the first-ever in-situ measurements on the elemental composition of the lunar surface near the south pole. These in-situ measurements confirm the presence of Sulphur (S) in the region unambiguously, something that was not feasible by the instruments onboard the orbiters," the space agency said in a statement.

According to ISRO, LIBS is a scientific technique that analyses the composition of materials by exposing them to intense laser pulses.

"A high-energy laser pulse is focused onto the surface of a material, such as a rock or soil. The laser pulse generates an extremely hot and localised plasma. The collected plasma light is spectrally resolved and detected by detectors such as Charge Coupled Devices. Since each element emits a characteristic set of wavelengths of light when it's in a plasma state, the elemental composition of the material is determined," it said.

Preliminary analyses have unveiled the presence of Aluminum (Al), Sulphur (S), Calcium (Ca), Iron (Fe), Chromium (Cr), and Titanium (Ti) on the lunar surface. Further measurements have revealed the presence of manganese (Mn), silicon (Si), and oxygen (O), it said.

"Thorough investigation regarding the presence of Hydrogen is underway," ISRO said.

LIBS instrument is developed at the Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems at Peenya Industrial Estate, Bengaluru where the first India satellite was fabricated in 1975.

India on August 23 scripted history as ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) touched down on the lunar surface, making it only the fourth country to accomplish the feat, and first to reach the uncharted south pole of Earth's only natural satellite.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced the decision to name the spot where Chandrayaan-3 Vikram lander made soft landing as 'Shiv Shakti Point' and the site where the Chandrayaan-2 lander crash-landed on the Moon's surface in 2019 would be known as "Tiranga Point".

Also, August 23, the day the Chandrayaan-3 lander touched down on the lunar surface, would be celebrated as ‘National Space Day', Modi had said.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: ISRO, Chandrayaan-3, Pragyaan rover, Pragyan, Sulphur, lunar surface
Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report

Related Stories

Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  2. iPhone 15 Pro Could Be Lighter Than Last Year's Model Due to This Reason
  3. Moto G84 5G Tipped to Launch in India at This Price
  4. OnePlus Phones With This Issue Get Lifetime Screen Warranty in India
  5. Oppo Find N3 Flip With Triple Rear Cameras Launched at This Price
  6. Boat Smart Ring With SpO2, Menstrual Tracking Debuts in India at This Price
  7. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch LTPO AMOLED Screen Launched: See Price
  8. Infinix Zero 30 5G Live Images, Key Specifications Leaked: Check Here
  9. Infinix Zero 30 5G Pre-Orders in India to Start on This Date
  10. Moto G54 5G Specifications Tipped Ahead of September 5 Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-3's Pragyan Rover Confirms Presence of Sulphur on Moon, Search for Hydrogen Underway: ISRO
  2. Xiaomi Says EV Plans Running Ahead of Schedule Amid Revenue Drop Report
  3. Google Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Enterprise Customers at $30 Monthly Fee
  4. iPhone 15 Series to Launch on September 12 at Apple 'Wonderlust' Event
  5. CoinSwitch Cites Drop in User Queries for Trimming Customer Support Team: Details
  6. Asus Refutes Zenfone Division Shutdown Report, Says Zenfone 10 Production to Continue: Details
  7. Oppo Watch 4 Pro With 1.91-Inch Curved LTPO AMOLED Screen, Snapdragon W5 Chip Launched: Details
  8. Oppo Find N3 Flip With 3.26-Inch Cover Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Microsoft Bing Chat, Bing Chat Enterprise Now Supported on Google Chrome for Desktop: All Details
  10. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro Purported Colour Options Visualised in Renders Ahead of Debut: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.