Canon EOS R6 Mark III was launched in India on Thursday as its newest full-frame mirrorless camera. Designed for both photography and videography, the newly launched model features a 32.5-megapixel sensor with Dual Pixel CMOS AF II and supports up to 7K video recording. The Canon EOS R6 Mark III camera was launched in the country alongside the RF 45mm F1.2 STM lens. It is equipped with a Digic X image processor, features dual card slots and is backed by an LP-E6P battery.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III Price in India

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III is priced at Rs. 2,43,995 for the camera body. The EOS R6 Mark III 24-105 STM zoom lens and EOS R6 Mark III 24-105USM are priced at Rs. 2,71,995 and Rs. 3,43,995, respectively. The RF 45mm F1.2 STM lens is priced at Rs. 40,495.

Canon EOS R6 Mark III Specifications

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III boasts a 32.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor with an ISO speed ranging from 50 to 1,02,400. The camera can hit 12fps with a mechanical shutter and 40fps shooting speed with an electronic shutter. The maximum shutter speed with the electronic shutter is 1/64,000 seconds.

The latest recording options on the Canon EOS R6 Mark III include RAW recording, Canon Log 2, and HLG gamma, in addition to previously available Canon Log 3 and HDR PQ formats. It runs on the Digic X processor. It supports 7K video recording, 30p RAW Open Gate recording at 3:2 aspect ratio, and records internally in 7K 60p RAW. The camera also supports simultaneous Proxy or Sub Movie recording alongside 7K RAW. It also enables oversampled 4K and 4K 120p slow motion.

Further, the Canon EOS R6 Mark III can capture videos at up to 40fps while in continuous shooting modes. It is advertised to shoot up to 150 shots when shooting up to 40fps in the high-speed continuous shooting (electronic shutter) mode. It offers a pre-continuous shooting function that captures up to 20 frames in advance of fully pressing the shutter button. This works across all still image formats, including RAW, C-RAW, and HEIF.

The Canon EOS R6 Mark III has Canon Dual Pixel CMOS AF II. It has inbuilt 5-axis image stabilisation, offering approximately 8.5 stops of correction. The full-frame mirrorless model features a 3.69-million-dot electronic viewfinder with a 119.88 fps refresh rate. It has one SD card slot (SD/SDHC/SDXC, UHS-II compatible) with up to 8TB capacity and one CF express Type B slot. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.1, built-in Wi-Fi USB-C port.

The shutter mechanism of the Canon EOS R6 Mark III is claimed to be engineered for approximately 5,00,000 cycles in mechanical shutter mode. The camera has a magnesium‑alloy body and has weather sealing to withstand different climate conditions. It weighs 699g. The camera includes an LP-E6P battery that is said to deliver 2,130mAh capacity. Users can combine it with the battery Grip BG-R20, BG-R20EP and BG-R10 for extended shooting sessions.

Canon says that the RF 45mm F1.2 STM is the brightest non-L-series lens in the company's RF lineup. The lens is claimed to deliver a 72mm focal length when paired with APS-C cameras like the EOS R50.