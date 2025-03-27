Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V were launched on Wednesday. The new cameras are aimed at fulfilling the needs of video creators, helping them enhance their visual storytelling. Canon says the PowerShot V1 is a lightweight and compact point-and-shoot camera equipped with a redesigned grip for normal and selfie shooting. Meanwhile, the EOS R50 V is a movie-focused, high-performance mirrorless camera which can shoot 4K crop at 60 fps and YCC 422 10bit.

Canon PowerShot V1, EOS R50 V Price

Canon PowerShot V1 is priced at $899.99 (roughly Rs. 77,000) in the US. On the other hand, the EOS R50 V price starts at $649.99 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the body only and $849.99 (roughly Rs. 73,000) with the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens.

The Canon EOS R50 V with the RF-S 14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens has also been launched in India at price of Rs. 79,995. Both cameras will be available for purchase starting April 2025.

Canon PowerShot V1, EOS R50 V Specifications

Canon says PowerShot V1 comes with a redesigned grip created for both normal and selfie shooting. It includes a fixed 16-50mm f2.8-4.5 ultra-wide angle zoom lens capable of covering 17-52mm for movie recording and 16-50mm for still photos. The camera has a 1.4-inch sensor which can capture 22.5-megapixel still imagery. With a Dual Pixel CMOS AF II for PowerShot, Canon says it can improve the autofocus speed and subject tracking performance.

There is a quick switch on the camera for changing between photo and video shooting modes, while an integrated cooling fan is said to keep the body cool during longer video recording sessions. It has a maximum mechanical shutter speed of 1/2000 seconds and an electronic shutter with a maximum shutter speed of 1/16,000 seconds, supporting still shooting at up to 30 fps.

Meanwhile, the Canon EOS R50 V is a mirrorless camera catering to movie creators. It gets the same Dual Pixel CMOS AF II as the PowerShot V1. The camera can shoot 4K crop at up to 60 fps and YCC 422 10bit. Canon says it is compatible with the RF-S14-30mm F4-6.3 IS STM PZ lens kit which comes with in-built power zoom. The APS-C sensor and DIGIC X image processor help achieve a high-quality bokeh effect. It supports five editing presets including Canon Log 3.

The EOS R50 V gets video-focused features such as a dedicated live streaming button, video recording button, and a tripod screw hole for vertical shooting. For live streaming, it supports four different methods — UVC/UAC, HDMI, Camera Connect, and Live Switcher Mobile multi-camera.

Both the Canon PowerShot V1 and EOS R50 V leverage the Canon Camera Connect app to work with smartphones, wired and wirelessly. They can be used to carry out high quality video calls and livestream on a PC using a single USB cable, as per the company.