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Canon EOS R6 V Full-Frame Video Camera Launched in India With F20-50mm Power Zoom Lens: Price, Specifications

The Canon EOS R6 V can achieve up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation at the centre while shooting stills.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 14:04 IST
Canon EOS R6 V Full-Frame Video Camera Launched in India With F20-50mm Power Zoom Lens: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Canon

The camera is said to have a redesigned body compared to EOS R6 Mark III

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Highlights
  • The price of Canon EOS R6 V (body only) is set at Rs 2,35,995
  • Canon says its camera is aimed at creators and filmmakers
  • The RF20-50mm is Canon's first pro full-frame L-series power zoom lens
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Canon on Wednesday expanded its mirrorless camera portfolio in India with the launch of the new EOS R6 V full-frame video camera, alongside the RF20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens. As per Canon, its new offering is aimed at content creators and filmmakers. It is powered by DIGIC X image processor alongside Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus technology. The company claims that the new RF20-50mm lens is Canon's first professional-grade full-frame L-series lens with a built-in power zoom system.

Canon EOS R6 V Price in India, Availability

The price of the Canon EOS R6 V (body only) in India is set at Rs. 2,35,995. The RF20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens carries a price tag of Rs. 1,42,995 when purchased separately. Canon is also selling the combined camera and lens kit, priced at Rs. 3,55,995.

The Canon EOS R6 V and RF20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens are available for purchase via the Canon e-Shop and authorised retail partners across the country.

Canon EOS R6 V Features, Specifications

The Canon EOS R6 V features a full-frame CMOS sensor with up to 32.5 effective megapixels. It supports up to 7K Open Gate RAW and MP4 recording using the full sensor area. According to the company, this allows creators to crop and reframe footage flexibly for platforms such as Instagram Reels, YouTube Shorts, and TikTok without affecting the image quality.

The camera is equipped with a built-in cooling fan, which Canon claims enables approximately three times longer 7K Open Gate MP4 recording compared to the EOS R6 Mark III. The redesigned body has a dedicated vertical tripod socket and an automatically rotating user interface. The company has also equipped the camera with a front-facing recording button and tally lamp for solo shooting scenarios.

Under the hood, the EOS R6 V uses Canon's DIGIC X image processor alongside Dual Pixel CMOS AF II autofocus technology. The camera supports up to 40fps continuous shooting using the electronic shutter and offers in-body image stabilisation (IBIS) alongside Digital Movie IS. It is claimed to achieve up to 7.5 stops of stabilisation at the centre while shooting stills.

For video creators, the camera supports Canon Log 2, Canon Log 3, custom LUTs, waveform monitor display, 4-channel audio recording, and full-size HDMI Type-A output. It also enables recording in multiple formats, including 7K RAW, 4K DCI at up to 120fps, 4K UHD at up to 120fps, and Full-HD recording at up to 179.8fps for slow-motion capture.

The EOS R6 V weighs approximately 688g with battery and card, while the lens weighs around 420g. It also supports live streaming, UVC/UAC compatibility, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi connectivity, and remote controls through Canon's Camera Connect app and the newly launched Wireless Remote Control BR-E2.

Moving on, the new RF20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ lens is said to complement the EOS R6 V. It has a built-in Power Zoom system, which Canon claims can deliver smoother zoom transitions for cinematic shots. Users can also switch between power zoom and manual zoom modes using the dedicated selector switch.

The lens has a constant f/4 aperture throughout the zoom range and uses a 13-element, 11-group optical construction. The RF20-50mm f/4L IS USM PZ also offers up to 6 stops of optical stabilisation, which can increase to 8 stops when paired with compatible EOS R-series cameras that have IBIS.

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Further reading: Canon EOS R6 V Price in India, Canon EOS R6 V Launch, Canon EOS R6 V Features, Canon EOS R6 V Specifications, Cameras
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Canon EOS R6 V Full-Frame Video Camera Launched in India With F20-50mm Power Zoom Lens: Price, Specifications
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