Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to be launched in select global markets in July. The handset will reportedly be accompanied by the South Korean tech giant's first wide-folding phone. It is said to arrive as part of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup, and will reportedly be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. While the company has yet to confirm the launch of its next-generation foldables, the camera configuration of the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide has surfaced online, suggesting that it will be equipped with a dual rear camera system, unlike the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8, which might boast a triple rear camera unit.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide Specifications, Signature Colourway (Expected)

A GalaxyClub report (in Dutch) claims that the rumoured wide-folding Samsung handset will launch next month as part of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 lineup. The handset is expected to be marketed as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide. On top of this, the smartphone is said to be equipped with a dual rear camera, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with an ultrawide camera. Moreover, it is expected to sport two 10-megapixel cameras for selfies and video calls, one placed on the cover display and the other appearing on the foldable screen.

Separately, SamMobile reports that the primary 50-megapixel camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will feature an f/1.8 aperture, while the ultrawide camera will arrive with an f/1.9 aperture. Both cameras are expected to support autofocus. On top of this, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will reportedly be able to capture videos at up to 8K/30 fps. The handset is said to ship in at least a Dark Green colourway, which could be the signature colour option among the lot.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will reportedly be backed by a 4,800mAh battery, which will likely be smaller than the 5,000mAh battery on the rumoured Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8. However, both Samsung foldable phones are expected to be powered by a 3nm octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset from Qualcomm. However, the South Korean tech giant has yet to confirm these details.

This comes shortly after a report highlighted that the next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will be held in London on July 22. At the event, the tech giant will reportedly unveil the next generation of foldable phones, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, and Galaxy Z 8 Flip, along with the Galaxy Watch 9 series and its new wearables, which could be called Galaxy Glasses. With the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide, the company could be looking to compete with Apple's rumoured foldable. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.