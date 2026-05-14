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Anthropic Introduces Claude for Small Business With Ready-to-Run AI Workflows, Connectors

Anthropic, on Wednesday, announced a set of new connectors and ready-to-run workflows for small businesses.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 May 2026 13:22 IST
Anthropic Introduces Claude for Small Business With Ready-to-Run AI Workflows, Connectors

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Mohamed Nohassi

Anthropic is also hosting Claude for Small Business tour in Chicago starting May 14

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Highlights
  • Claude for Small Business is available via contact sales
  • It brings connectors for PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, and more
  • Anthropic also released 15 workflows for small businesses
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Anthropic, on Wednesday, announced a new offering for smaller enterprises. Dubbed Claude for Small Business, the new solution brings a set of new connectors and ready-to-run workflows to power artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation within tools that small businesses use the most. With this release, the San Francisco-based AI startup is also diversifying its product and service offerings to serve different enterprise niches. The announcement comes just a week after the company launched a new business venture to provide AI services to enterprises.

Claude for Small Business Is Here

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced and detailed Claude for Small Business. The rationale behind an SMB-focused solution is that these companies often operate on a shoestring budget and cannot afford expensive, elaborate AI workflows. This means these businesses have not been adopting automation at the same speed as big corporations.

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Anthropic says its Claude for Small Business bridges the gap with an affordable, plug-and-play solution that ties into most of the third-party tools that these enterprises typically use. As a result, small businesses do not have to consider tailored solutions or spend a lot to develop automation for their existing workflows. From a business standpoint, this market is specifically important given that small businesses account for 44 percent of the US GDP, the AI startup explained.

So, what exactly is Claude for Small Business? It can be understood as a toggle install that connects Claude to tools these companies already use, such as Intuit QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, Docusign, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365. Once the AI chatbot connects to these tools, the businesses can utilise 15 pre-built agentic workflows across finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR, and customer service.

“Small businesses make up nearly half the American economy, but they've never had the resources of bigger companies. AI is the first technology that can finally close that gap, which is why we're launching Claude for Small Business, alongside training and partnerships to make sure AI shows up for the entrepreneurs and communities who need it most,” Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and President of Anthropic.

Claude for Small Business is available to enterprises via contact sales. Those interested can reach out to Anthropic for more information and demos. The company is also hosting free, half-day live training and hands-on workshops for its new offering starting May 14 in Chicago.

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Further reading: Anthropic, Claude for Small Business, Claude, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
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