Anthropic, on Wednesday, announced a new offering for smaller enterprises. Dubbed Claude for Small Business, the new solution brings a set of new connectors and ready-to-run workflows to power artificial intelligence (AI)-powered automation within tools that small businesses use the most. With this release, the San Francisco-based AI startup is also diversifying its product and service offerings to serve different enterprise niches. The announcement comes just a week after the company launched a new business venture to provide AI services to enterprises.

Claude for Small Business Is Here

In a newsroom post, Anthropic announced and detailed Claude for Small Business. The rationale behind an SMB-focused solution is that these companies often operate on a shoestring budget and cannot afford expensive, elaborate AI workflows. This means these businesses have not been adopting automation at the same speed as big corporations.

Anthropic says its Claude for Small Business bridges the gap with an affordable, plug-and-play solution that ties into most of the third-party tools that these enterprises typically use. As a result, small businesses do not have to consider tailored solutions or spend a lot to develop automation for their existing workflows. From a business standpoint, this market is specifically important given that small businesses account for 44 percent of the US GDP, the AI startup explained.

So, what exactly is Claude for Small Business? It can be understood as a toggle install that connects Claude to tools these companies already use, such as Intuit QuickBooks, PayPal, HubSpot, Canva, Docusign, Google Workspace, and Microsoft 365. Once the AI chatbot connects to these tools, the businesses can utilise 15 pre-built agentic workflows across finance, operations, sales, marketing, HR, and customer service.

“Small businesses make up nearly half the American economy, but they've never had the resources of bigger companies. AI is the first technology that can finally close that gap, which is why we're launching Claude for Small Business, alongside training and partnerships to make sure AI shows up for the entrepreneurs and communities who need it most,” Daniela Amodei, Co-Founder and President of Anthropic.

Claude for Small Business is available to enterprises via contact sales. Those interested can reach out to Anthropic for more information and demos. The company is also hosting free, half-day live training and hands-on workshops for its new offering starting May 14 in Chicago.