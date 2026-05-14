iQOO appears to be preparing to launch the iQOO Z11 in India soon. A recent leak suggests that the handset could arrive in the country as early as June 2026. The tipster has also shared details about the phone's expected price range and processor. If the leaked information is accurate, the Indian version of the iQOO Z11 could offer a different chipset from the model that debuted in China earlier this year, while retaining most of its core specifications.

iQOO Z11 Could Launch in India by Mid-June

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) on X, iQOO plans to launch the iQOO Z11 in India around June 15. The handset will likely use Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC paired with an Adreno 810 GPU. He also claims that the smartphone will run Android 16 and carry a price tag of under Rs. 30,000 in the country.

Notably, the iQOO Z11 debuted in China in March, with the base 8GB + 256GB variant priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 31,200). The top-end 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model was listed at CNY 3,399 (roughly Rs. 46,300).

Apart from the chipset, the Indian variant of the iQOO Z11 is expected to share most of its specifications with the Chinese model. The iQOO Z11 features a 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a 2,800 x 1,260 pixel resolution, up to 165Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and P3 wide colour gamut. The panel also supports a 300Hz touch sampling rate during gaming.

In China, iQOO equips the Z11 handset with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. It ships with OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. The handset includes a 7K Ice Dome VC liquid cooling system for thermal management.

For optics, the iQOO Z11 offers a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation and support for up to 4K video recording. It also carries a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the phone features a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The iQOO Z11 packs a 9,020mAh battery and supports 90W fast charging. It also supports OTG reverse charging. It supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, GPS, and USB Type-C connectivity. The phone uses a plastic middle frame and carries IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It also features an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The Chinese variant measures 163.72 x 76.17 x 8.25mm and weighs approximately 216.5g.