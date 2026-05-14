Google's Gemini Intelligence, a suite of advanced AI features designed for Android smartphones, was previewed at The Android Show I/O Edition earlier this week. This collection of AI features is confirmed to be available in the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the upcoming Google Pixel 10 lineup. However, a new report from Korea now hints that the Gemini Intelligence could launch first on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung's upcoming software will reportedly support Google's Gemini Intelligence.

Google's Gemini Intelligence Could Debut on Samsung's Foldables

As per a report by Sedaily.com (in Korean), Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July with One UI 9 that supports Google's Gemini Intelligence. It could be commercialised for the first time in the Galaxy Z series smartphones.

Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Wide Fold smartphones could also ship with the feature. If the report turns out to be true, Gemini Intelligence would likely reach the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series at a later stage.

Gemini Intelligence will reportedly focus on advanced multitasking. It is designed to handle multiple apps simultaneously. For example, if a user creates a shopping list in a notes app and then asks the AI to transfer those items directly into a delivery app cart. The AI would automatically switch between apps, organise the products, prepare the cart and proceed with payment.

Samsung already introduced actionable AI features through One UI 8.5 on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series earlier this year. The One UI 9 is expected to offer even more advanced AI-powered functionality with Gemini Intelligence.

The One UI 9 is rumoured to be in the testing phase now for Galaxy S26 users in several markets, including South Korea. It includes the Masking Tape feature for expanded pen customisation in Samsung Notes and Creative Studio, a feature for creating profile cards by linking with the Contacts app. Gemini Intelligence is expected to be included in One UI 9 in the official release version.

Google showcased the Gemini Intelligence features in The Android Show I/O Edition earlier this week. It is confirmed to roll out with the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, and will become available across Android devices, including watches, cars, glasses and laptops, later this year. With this update, Gemini will navigate and automate tasks for users.