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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With Google’s Gemini Intelligence Features: Report

Gemini Intelligence will reportedly reach the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series at a later stage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 14:37 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With Google’s Gemini Intelligence Features: Report

Google showcased the Gemini Intelligence features in The Android Show I/O Edition

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Highlights
  • Gemini Intelligence will be available on Samsung and Google devices
  • One UI 9 is rumoured to be in the testing phase now
  • Gemini Intelligence is expected to arrive with stable One UI 9 release
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Google's Gemini Intelligence, a suite of advanced AI features designed for Android smartphones, was previewed at The Android Show I/O Edition earlier this week. This collection of AI features is confirmed to be available in the Samsung Galaxy S26 series and the upcoming Google Pixel 10 lineup. However, a new report from Korea now hints that the Gemini Intelligence could launch first on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8. Samsung's upcoming software will reportedly support Google's Gemini Intelligence.

Google's Gemini Intelligence Could Debut on Samsung's Foldables

As per a report by Sedaily.com (in Korean), Samsung will launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 in July with One UI 9 that supports Google's Gemini Intelligence. It could be commercialised for the first time in the Galaxy Z series smartphones.

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Samsung's rumoured Galaxy Wide Fold smartphones could also ship with the feature. If the report turns out to be true, Gemini Intelligence would likely reach the Galaxy S26 and Pixel 10 series at a later stage.

Gemini Intelligence will reportedly focus on advanced multitasking. It is designed to handle multiple apps simultaneously. For example, if a user creates a shopping list in a notes app and then asks the AI to transfer those items directly into a delivery app cart. The AI would automatically switch between apps, organise the products, prepare the cart and proceed with payment.

Samsung already introduced actionable AI features through One UI 8.5 on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series earlier this year. The One UI 9 is expected to offer even more advanced AI-powered functionality with Gemini Intelligence.

The One UI 9 is rumoured to be in the testing phase now for Galaxy S26 users in several markets, including South Korea. It includes the Masking Tape feature for expanded pen customisation in Samsung Notes and Creative Studio, a feature for creating profile cards by linking with the Contacts app. Gemini Intelligence is expected to be included in One UI 9 in the official release version.

Google showcased the Gemini Intelligence features in The Android Show I/O Edition earlier this week. It is confirmed to roll out with the latest Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel phones this summer, and will become available across Android devices, including watches, cars, glasses and laptops, later this year. With this update, Gemini will navigate and automate tasks for users. 

Samsung Galaxy S26

Samsung Galaxy S26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Refined, well-built design
  • Compact and great for one-handed use
  • Fast performance with the new 2nm chipset
  • Clean One UI experience, long software support
  • Bad
  • Minimal upgrades over previous generations
  • Same camera hardware reused again
  • Low PWM dimming and still an 8-bit screen
  • Price hike makes value harder to justify
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy S26 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Samsung Exynos 2600
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8, Samsung, Gemini Intelligence, Gemini, One UI 9
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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