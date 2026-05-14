Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India

Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January, along with the Turbo 5 Pro Max.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 13:44 IST
Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Redmi

Redmi Turbo 5 features a 7,560mAh battery in China

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in at least a black shade
  • Redmi Turbo 5 will feature a dual rear camera unit
  • The Xiaomi sub-brand has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China earlier this year, in January. The latest Turbo series phone was accompanied by the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon. It is set to arrive as the first Redmi Turbo series smartphone in the country. On top of this, the company has also teased the design of the upcoming handset. It is shown to be identical to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design, boasting a dual rear camera system, paired with an LED flash. Moreover, the teaser confirms that it will be sold in the country in at least a black colourway.

Redmi's Turbo Series is Finally Making Its Way to India

In a post on X on Thursday, Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon. The upcoming handset is set to be the first smartphone from Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo lineup to launch in India. On top of this, the dedicated microsite for the Redmi Turbo 5 on Amazon has been updated to confirm the phone's availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. Moreover, the microsite reveals the design of the new Turbo series phone.

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in India in at least a black colourway. The handset will boast a dual rear camera system, with two individually placed lenses placed in the top-left corner of the panel. An LED flash also appears next to the camera module. The flat rear panel will also sport the Redmi branding, placed in the bottom-left corner. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean.

However, the exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing details remain under wraps. The soon-to-be-launched Redmi Turbo 5 appears to be identical to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design. To recap, the Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of the specifications, the Chinese version of the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The handset packs a 7,560mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Turbo 5, Redmi, Xiaomi, Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch, Redmi Turbo 5 Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for May Revealed: Star Wars Outlaws, The Thaumaturge and More

Related Stories

Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Lite Plan Vanishes
  2. iQOO Z11 India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset
  3. This Redmi Turbo Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
  4. Samsung's New Feature Could Block Apps at the Network Level
  5. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026: Best Deals on Bluetooth Speakers
  6. Canon EOS R6 V Targets Filmmakers With 7K Video, Built-In Cooling Fan
  7. These Samsung Foldables Could Be the First Phones With Gemini Intelligence
  8. Vivo T5 Lite, Realme P4R Could Launch in India Soon With These Processors
  9. Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Watch S5 to Launch in India on This Date
  10. Amazon Sale 2026: Best Deals on Amazon Fire TV Stick, Echo Show and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Mr X Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This New Arya’s Invisible Spy Thriller Online?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With Google’s Gemini Intelligence Features: Report
  3. Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5 to Launch in India Alongside Realme 16T 5G; Key Features Revealed
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India
  5. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for May Revealed: Star Wars Outlaws, The Thaumaturge and More
  6. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch James Cameron's Sci-Fi Movie Online?
  7. Canon EOS R6 V Full-Frame Video Camera Launched in India With F20-50mm Power Zoom Lens: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 as Inflation Data Weighs on Crypto Market Sentiment
  9. Anthropic Introduces Claude for Small Business With Ready-to-Run AI Workflows, Connectors
  10. Microsoft Edge Update Allows Copilot to Access Open Tabs; Journeys Mode Introduced in English
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »