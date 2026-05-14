Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China earlier this year, in January. The latest Turbo series phone was accompanied by the Redmi Turbo 5 Max. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon. It is set to arrive as the first Redmi Turbo series smartphone in the country. On top of this, the company has also teased the design of the upcoming handset. It is shown to be identical to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design, boasting a dual rear camera system, paired with an LED flash. Moreover, the teaser confirms that it will be sold in the country in at least a black colourway.

Redmi's Turbo Series is Finally Making Its Way to India

In a post on X on Thursday, Xiaomi India's Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, confirmed that the Redmi Turbo 5 will be launched in India soon. The upcoming handset is set to be the first smartphone from Xiaomi's Redmi Turbo lineup to launch in India. On top of this, the dedicated microsite for the Redmi Turbo 5 on Amazon has been updated to confirm the phone's availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. Moreover, the microsite reveals the design of the new Turbo series phone.

The Redmi Turbo 5 will be offered in India in at least a black colourway. The handset will boast a dual rear camera system, with two individually placed lenses placed in the top-left corner of the panel. An LED flash also appears next to the camera module. The flat rear panel will also sport the Redmi branding, placed in the bottom-left corner. A power button and volume controls will be placed on the right side of the phone, while the left side could be left clean.

However, the exact launch date, key specifications, features, and pricing details remain under wraps. The soon-to-be-launched Redmi Turbo 5 appears to be identical to its Chinese counterpart in terms of design. To recap, the Redmi Turbo 5 was launched in China in January at a starting price of CNY 2,299 (about Rs. 30,000) for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

In terms of the specifications, the Chinese version of the Redmi Turbo 5 features a 6.59-inch (1,268×2,756 pixels) AMOLED display, offering up to 120Hz of refresh rate, up to 480Hz of touch sampling rate, up to 3,500 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. It is powered by an octa core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra chipset. The handset packs a 7,560mAh cell with support for 100W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

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