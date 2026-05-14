Star Wars Outlaws is coming to PS Plus Game Catalogue this month. Ubisoft's action-adventure title follows the story of Kay Vess, a smuggler and space scoundrel in search of a new life. Game Catalogue will also add action-adventure title Bramble: The Mountain King, action-RPG Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn, and isometric RPG The Thaumaturge, among other titles in May.

This month's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup will be available to play starting May 19. Game Catalogue is accessible to PS Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members. In addition to the May PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup, Sony also announced that Time Crisis, that released on the original PlayStation in 1997, will join the Classics Catalogue for PS Plus Premium subscribers. Here's a closer look at this month's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup:

PS Plus Game Catalogue Titles for May

Star Wars Outlaws joined Xbox Game Pass in January, and it's now coming to PS Plus. The game puts players in the shoes of Kay Vess, a scoundrel in the Outer Rim of the galaxy. The action-adventure title follows her story as she navigates different factions, makes allies and enemies, and takes on bounty hunters and space pirates.

Star Wars Outlaws features a semi-open world, stealth and third-person shooting, and ship combat. You can use your speeder to explore four diverse planets: Akiva, Kijimi, Tatooine, and Toshara. Star Wars Outlaws released on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X in 2024.

Bramble: The Mountain Kind is based on Scandinavian folklore

Photo Credit: Maximum Entertainment/ Dimfrost Studio

PS Plus Game Catalogue also adds Bramble: The Mountain King this month. Developed by Dimfrost Studio, this 2023 action-adventure tells the story of Olle, a young boy on a perilous journey to save his sister, who has been kidnapped by a troll. Based on Scandinavian folklore, Bramble: The Mountain King features platforming and puzzles as you travel across fairy tale worlds.

The game also features a variety of fairy tale creatures like trolls, fairies, witches, and gnomes. Bramble: The Mountain King will be available to PS Plus members on PS4 and PS5.

Isometric RPG The Thaumaturge is part of the Game Catalogue May lineup, too. Set in Warsaw, Poland, in 1905, the game follows a detective investigating the death of his father. The Thaumaturge features supernatural elements, spirits and ghosts, and turn-based combat.

You also have access to a host of useful skills, including the ability to summon mystical demons, called salutors, from the ethereal realm. Salutors can be used to manipulate allies and enemies and are handy in combat encounters, as well. The Thaumaturge will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

The Thaumaturge features turn-based combat

Photo Credit: 11 Bit Studios/ Fool's Theory

May's PS Plus Game Catalogue lineup also includes Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn. Developed by A44 Games, the action-RPG combines melee and firearm combat for a Soulslite experience. You play as Nor Vanek, a member of the Coalition army, who goes on a quest of revenge against the gods.

Vanek is accompanied by a magical fox creature, named Enki, who can aid players in combat. Flintlock features an open world, action-focussed combat, and challenging boss battles. It will be available to PS Plus members on PS5.

Here's the full PS Plus Game Catalogue May lineup: