Technology News
English Edition

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5 to Launch in India Alongside Realme 16T 5G; Key Features Revealed

Realme's upcoming true wireless earphones will offer active noise cancellation and several AI-powered features

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 May 2026 14:15 IST
Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5 to Launch in India Alongside Realme 16T 5G; Key Features Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will be sold in Master Black and Master White colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will support up to 55dB ANC
  • Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will support LHDC and Hi-Res Audio Wireless
  • Realme Watch S5 will sport a 1.43-inch AMOLED display
Advertisement

Realme has confirmed that the Buds Air 8 Pro and Watch S5 will launch in India on May 22 alongside the Realme 16T 5G. The upcoming true wireless earphones will offer active noise cancellation and several AI-powered features, while the smartwatch will focus on battery life, sports tracking, and health monitoring. Realme has also revealed key specifications for both devices through teasers and official product pages ahead of the launch event later this month.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5 will launch in India on May 22, the company confirmed on Thursday. Realme is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the upcoming accessories at the launch event. The official product pages of the TWS headset and the smartwatch have now revealed their key features.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Features

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation with a 5,000Hz noise reduction bandwidth. Realme says the earphones will use dual DAC drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and LHDC audio codec. The company has also confirmed 24-bit audio depth, a 192kHz sampling rate, and transmission speeds of up to 1Mbps.

Realme will offer AI call noise cancellation on the Buds Air 8 Pro with a six-microphone setup that includes three microphones in each earbud and a bone-conduction voice pickup sensor. The company claims the system can reduce wind noise at speeds of up to 10m/s and support high-bitrate voice recording at up to 90dB.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro earbuds will also support adaptive noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio, and personalised sound tuning. Battery life on earphones is rated at up to 12 hours on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the charging case when AAC playback is used with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled and LHDC audio active, the total battery life is claimed to drop to up to 20 hours.

Realme's upcoming Buds Air 8 Pro will also support live translation in more than 30 languages through the Realme Link app and offer AI-powered question answering via Next AI. The earbuds also feature a 45ms low-latency gaming mode, touch controls, and support for connecting to up to three devices at the same time. They carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and will be available in Master Black and Master White colour options.

Realme Watch S5 Features Revealed

Meanwhile, the Realme Watch S5 will feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 1,500 nits peak brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will also support always-on display and Smart Night Vision. Realme says the smartwatch can last up to 20 days on a single charge. It will come with more than 110 preset sports modes and include independent GPS with support for five satellite systems for route tracking without a phone.realme watch s5 realme inline watch s5

Health features on the Realme Watch S5 are said to include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, menstrual cycle tracking, and ambient noise alerts. The watch also carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and supports wet-hand touch controls. The smartwatch also includes an AI assistant, smart voice replies for supported apps, call relay, app integration, and customisable watch faces.

The Realme Watch S5 features a ceramic-textured back and a triple-button design with a rotating crown, weighing 32g and measuring 11.8mm in thickness. Realme will sell the Watch S5 in Rock Grey and Sand White colourways.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5, Realme Buds Air 8 Pro India Launch, Realme Watch S5 India Launch, Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Features, Realme Watch S5 Features, Realme 16T 5G, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India

Related Stories

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5 to Launch in India Alongside Realme 16T 5G; Key Features Revealed
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This Redmi Turbo Series Phone Will Launch in India Soon
  2. Spotify Premium Prices Revised in India, Lite Plan Vanishes
  3. iQOO Z11 India Launch Timeline, Price Leaked; Could Feature This Chipset
  4. These Samsung Foldables Could Be the First Phones With Gemini Intelligence
  5. Canon EOS R6 V Targets Filmmakers With 7K Video, Built-In Cooling Fan
  6. Huawei MatePad Pro Max Launched Globally With Slim Design, 4.7mm Build
  7. Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Watch S5 to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo X500, Vivo X500 Pro Could See Significant Display Size Changes
#Latest Stories
  1. Mr X Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know About This New Arya’s Invisible Spy Thriller Online?
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Launch With Google’s Gemini Intelligence Features: Report
  3. Realme Buds Air 8 Pro, Realme Watch S5 to Launch in India Alongside Realme 16T 5G; Key Features Revealed
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 India Launch Teased Along With Design, Will Be First Redmi Turbo Handset to Debut in India
  5. PS Plus Game Catalogue Lineup for May Revealed: Star Wars Outlaws, The Thaumaturge and More
  6. Avatar: Fire and Ash OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch James Cameron's Sci-Fi Movie Online?
  7. Canon EOS R6 V Full-Frame Video Camera Launched in India With F20-50mm Power Zoom Lens: Price, Specifications
  8. Bitcoin Slips Below $80,000 as Inflation Data Weighs on Crypto Market Sentiment
  9. Anthropic Introduces Claude for Small Business With Ready-to-Run AI Workflows, Connectors
  10. Microsoft Edge Update Allows Copilot to Access Open Tabs; Journeys Mode Introduced in English
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »