Realme has confirmed that the Buds Air 8 Pro and Watch S5 will launch in India on May 22 alongside the Realme 16T 5G. The upcoming true wireless earphones will offer active noise cancellation and several AI-powered features, while the smartwatch will focus on battery life, sports tracking, and health monitoring. Realme has also revealed key specifications for both devices through teasers and official product pages ahead of the launch event later this month.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro and Realme Watch S5 will launch in India on May 22, the company confirmed on Thursday. Realme is expected to announce the pricing and availability details of the upcoming accessories at the launch event. The official product pages of the TWS headset and the smartwatch have now revealed their key features.

Realme Buds Air 8 Pro Features

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro will feature up to 55dB active noise cancellation with a 5,000Hz noise reduction bandwidth. Realme says the earphones will use dual DAC drivers and support Hi-Res Audio Wireless certification and LHDC audio codec. The company has also confirmed 24-bit audio depth, a 192kHz sampling rate, and transmission speeds of up to 1Mbps.

Realme will offer AI call noise cancellation on the Buds Air 8 Pro with a six-microphone setup that includes three microphones in each earbud and a bone-conduction voice pickup sensor. The company claims the system can reduce wind noise at speeds of up to 10m/s and support high-bitrate voice recording at up to 90dB.

The Realme Buds Air 8 Pro earbuds will also support adaptive noise cancellation, 3D spatial audio, and personalised sound tuning. Battery life on earphones is rated at up to 12 hours on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the charging case when AAC playback is used with ANC disabled. With ANC enabled and LHDC audio active, the total battery life is claimed to drop to up to 20 hours.

Realme's upcoming Buds Air 8 Pro will also support live translation in more than 30 languages through the Realme Link app and offer AI-powered question answering via Next AI. The earbuds also feature a 45ms low-latency gaming mode, touch controls, and support for connecting to up to three devices at the same time. They carry an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance and will be available in Master Black and Master White colour options.

Realme Watch S5 Features Revealed

Meanwhile, the Realme Watch S5 will feature a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a 466 x 466 pixel resolution, 1,500 nits peak brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate. The screen will also support always-on display and Smart Night Vision. Realme says the smartwatch can last up to 20 days on a single charge. It will come with more than 110 preset sports modes and include independent GPS with support for five satellite systems for route tracking without a phone.

Health features on the Realme Watch S5 are said to include heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen tracking, sleep analysis, menstrual cycle tracking, and ambient noise alerts. The watch also carries a 5ATM water resistance rating and supports wet-hand touch controls. The smartwatch also includes an AI assistant, smart voice replies for supported apps, call relay, app integration, and customisable watch faces.

The Realme Watch S5 features a ceramic-textured back and a triple-button design with a rotating crown, weighing 32g and measuring 11.8mm in thickness. Realme will sell the Watch S5 in Rock Grey and Sand White colourways.