Solos AirGo Vision smart glasses were recently unveiled by the company, as per a report. The Hong Kong-based brand so far only offers audio-based smart features, and this will be the first time when its device will also provide artificial intelligence (AI) features with computer vision. It is said that the smart glasses will be integrated with GPT-4o large language model (LLM) which will provide the vision-based features. However, the device will reportedly also work with Google Gemini and Anthropic's Claude AI.

Solos AirGo Vision reportedly unveiled

According to a report by 9to5Google, the Solos AirGo Vision is going to be the brand's first camera-equipped smart glasses. The device is expected to launch later this month. Out-of-the-box, it is said to be integrated with OpenAI's latest AI model GPT-4o, and will offer computer vision capabilities.

For the end user, this means that once an image has been captured by the on-device camera, the AI will be able to answer queries about the image. It can reportedly recognise locations, objects, surroundings, and more. Once recognised it will be able to offer more information about the images.

To offer vision capabilities, the smart glasses will be equipped with a camera on the right side of the frame, similar to the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. These cameras will be able to click images and record videos. Once captured, the AI can take over and offer assistance by analysing images.

Citing the press release, the report mentions the AirGo Vision will be able to navigate and narrate directions and landmarks, share the next steps of the recipe while cooking, assist with studies, and even offer contextual information while shopping. The last part is interesting as the device is said to be able to search the internet and find if a better price is available elsewhere.

As per the report, Solos AIrGo Vision will also come with swappable frames, similar to its other devices. This means users can effectively remove the camera-mounted frame and replace it with a different set of frames. It will offer users with the convenience of not carrying the camera where it might not be appropriate to do so. Apart from the camera, it will also feature speakers and LED lights.

Solos AirGo Vision will reportedly launch in July and the base model of the device will be priced $249.99 (roughly Rs. 20,850). However, this model will come without the camera. The price of the camera-equipped variant has not yet been disclosed. For reference, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, that offer similar features is priced $299 (roughly Rs. 24,900).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.