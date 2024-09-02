GoPro Hero 13 Black, the successor to last year's GoPro Hero 12 Black, now has an official launch date. This year, there will be two action cameras coming from the GoPro stable. The Hero 12 Black launched in India in September 2023. GoPro has officially revealed a launch date, where it is set to launch the two new action cameras. One of them is expected to be the GoPro Hero 13 Black, whereas the other appears to be a smaller camera. Simultaneously, a hands-on video of the Hero 13 Black has been leaked.

GoPro Hero New Cameras Launch

In an X post, GoPro announced that a launch event will take place on September 4 at 6am PT (6:30am IST). A video attached to the post teased the design of two new action cameras but the company did not confirm the monikers of the expected cameras. Going by the teaser, we can assume that one of them is the GoPro Hero 13 Black, and the other appears to be a smaller mini sized action camera.

A banner on the official GoPro website also confirms that two new cameras will be unveiled. Another such promotional banner appeared on the gppro.in website, confirming that the new action cameras will launch in India on the same day.

GoPro Hero 13 Black Design, Features (Expected)

Tipster Igor Bogdanov (@Quadro_News) shared a hands-on video of the GoPro Hero 13 Black. It shows the display of the camera with the "13 Black" moniker next to the camera sensor. The power/Mode button and the "13 Black" branding appear on the right edge of the camera.

Earlier leaks claimed that the GoPro Hero 13 Black will likely retain the same camera and recording capabilities as the current Hero 12 Black model. It may get a 27-megapixel sensor with support for 5.3K and 4K recording at 60 and 120 frames per second (FPS), respectively. The camera may support HyperSmooth 6.0 image stabilisation and HDR features as the existing model as well.

However, the GoPro Hero 13 Black is tipped to pack a larger 1,900mAh battery. Notably, the Hero 12 Black sports a 1,720mAh cell. The add-on options of the purported Hero 13 Black are expected to include a macro and an ultra-wide lens, a Floaty accessory, and a protective sleeve.