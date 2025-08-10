The Runarounds OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

The makers of Outer Banks create the Runarounds, a story of high school graduates who form a band and chase fame and success.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
The Runarounds is a new TV series, set to release on Prime on September 1. The creators make the series Outer Banks. In this fresh approach, the makers have shown a group of college-going students starring Lilah Pate, William Lipton, and Maximo Salos, along with the other strong cast, set a group of students from the high school, with love and passion for music. These high school band students graduate, but unlike the typical career path, they opt for a music career, in an attempt for fame and success.
The Runarounds is a new Prime series, from the creators of The Outer Banks, and is all set to release on September 1.
Directed and produced by Jonas Pate, along with other producers Shannon Burke, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Josh Pate and others. The show stars Lilah Pate, William Lipton, Maximo Solos, Marley Aliah, Axel Ellis, Kelley Perreria, Jesse Golliher, Zende Murdock, Jeremy Yun, Darin Haemes, Chevy Cofield, Woody Fu, Daani Deette, and other supporting cast members.
The Runarounds from the creator of the Outer Banks follows the story of a group of recently graduated students from the high school. They aspire to be musicians. Together, they form a band while tossing out the mundane career path in front of them. The band still pursues their big break and a near-impossible dream throughout the summer. They fall in love and get in trouble along the way. The show premieres on Prime on September 1.
The Runarounds is a story of a high school band attempting to gain fame and success in their musical career. The series will release on September 1 on Jio Hotstar.
