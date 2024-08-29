Technology News
English Edition

Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report

Mixed Reality merges augmented and Virtual Reality (VR) and allows real-world and digital objects to interact.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 August 2024 14:30 IST
Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Puffin would be a significantly smaller device than Meta's existing Quest headsets

Highlights
  • AR overlays text, sounds, graphics and video onto real-world images
  • Puffin is still in early stages
  • Puffin may get a release date in 2027
Advertisement

Meta Platforms is planning a Mixed Reality device that resembles a bulky pair of glasses, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing two employees from the social media giant.

Internally code-named "Puffin", the new project is focused on designing an alternative to the heavy headsets offered by Facebook's parent company, which have a limited consumer appeal, the report added.

Meta did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Mixed Reality merges augmented and Virtual Reality (VR) and allows real-world and digital objects to interact.

Augmented Reality (AR) overlays text, sounds, graphics and video onto real-world images that users see in front of them, while virtual reality puts users into a completely artificial environment, creating computer-generated experiences.

Puffin would be a significantly smaller device than Meta's existing Quest headsets, the report said, adding the project is still in early stages with a planned release in 2027.

Meta's Reality Labs division, in charge for developing and marketing the Quest line of VR headsets, has incurred financial losses amounting to billions. Despite this, CEO Mark Zuckerberg remains optimistic about the future prospects of augmented and virtual reality technologies.

Unlike Quest headsets, the new Puffin device will not include handheld controllers as users will be able to operate it with hand gestures and eye movements, according to the report.

The virtual and mixed reality headset market gained renewed attention following Apple's entry last year, although its Vision Pro has faced challenges in sales due to a pricy tag of nearly $3,500.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Meta, Mixed Reality Headset, Puffin, Mark Zuckerberg, Reality Labs
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim May Launch as ‘Special Edition’ With Minimally Reduced Thickness
Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Set for September 9; Amazon Page Goes Live

Related Stories

Meta Considers New Mixed Reality Glasses as Headsets Alternative: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioTV+ and More
  2. Motorola Razr 50 India Launch Date Announced
  3. Realme 13 5G Series With 80W Fast Charging Debuts in India: See Prices, Offers
  4. iQOO Z9s 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Motorola S50 Spotted on Geekbench; May Get MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
  6. Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max Could Debut in This New 'Desert Titanium' Colour
  7. Asus Vivobook S15 OLED Review: An Excellent 15-Inch Laptop
  8. Realme Buds T01 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: See Price
  9. OTT Releases This Week: IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2, and More
  10. Redmi Buds 5C Review: Reliable and Affordable
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi High Court Orders Removal of Scam Sites Impersonating Crypto Firm Mudrex
  2. Instagram Creator Lab Launched in India; Company Rolls Out New Story Features, Birthday Notes
  3. Meta Quest 3S VR Headset Reportedly Surfaces on DEKRA Certification Site
  4. Oppo Tri-Fold Smartphone Concept Reportedly Showcased by Company Official
  5. Realme Buds T01 TWS Earbuds With Up to 28 Hours of Playback Time Launched in India
  6. iPhone 16 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Unit Offers Glimpse at New Desert Titanium Colourway
  7. Reliance Announces JioTV OS With Hello Jio AI Assistant, JioHome App, JioTV+, JioPhonecall AI, and More
  8. Scientists Capture First Detailed Images of North Star Polaris’ Surface Revealing Spots
  9. Human Brains Can Resist Decay for Up to 12,000 Years, Reveals Study
  10. NASA's Perseverance Rover Ascends Jezero Crater, Exploring Mars' Ancient Terrain
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »