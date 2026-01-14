Technology News
English Edition

Realme Neo 8 Colour Options and RGB Design Teased Ahead of China Launch

All of the colourways of the Realme Neo 8 sport the same transparent RGB design, with VOOC branding accented in orange.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 January 2026 09:59 IST
Realme Neo 8 Colour Options and RGB Design Teased Ahead of China Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Colourways of the upcoming Realme Neo 8

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Realme Neo 8 will be sold in Cyber Purple, Mecha Gray, and Origin White
  • All colour variants feature an esports-style transparent RGB design
  • The handset is confirmed to launch in China on January 22.
Advertisement

The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be launched in China soon as the successor to the Realme Neo 7. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed key details about the upcoming handset via its social media, such as its colourways. It will be available in three colour options, including the previously teased Cyber Mecha shade. The Realme Neo 8 is teased to have an esports-inspired transparent RGB design.

Realme Neo 8 Colour Options

In a Weibo post, Realme announced that the upcoming Realme Neo 8 will be offered in three colour options— Cyber Purple, Mecha Gray, and Origin White (translated from Chinese). The company says Cyber Purple is a “flash fantasy” and depicts a trendy play arena, while Mecha Gray is “steady and deep”. The Origin White shade is claimed to be “truly flawless”.

All of the colourways of the Realme Neo 8 sport the same transparent RGB design, with VOOC branding accented in orange.

The handset has a see-through rear panel, showcasing some of its internal design elements. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature is visible alongside the camera island. The "HYPERIMAGE+" branding is embossed on the camera island, while an NFC label suggests the inclusion of NFC capability.

In terms of features, the Realme Neo 8 is already confirmed to sport a 165Hz Samsung M14 OLED screen. The panel is said to be based on Samsung Display's latest technology, incorporating luminescent materials that promise lower power consumption and a longer lifespan. The handset is teased to have an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and Crystal Armor Glass (translated from Chinese) scratch and drop protection.

For ergonomics, the Realme Neo 8 will feature large R-angle corners.

As per the company, the Realme Neo 8 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The company claims its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This is believed to be possible via a periscope telephoto lens.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the Realme Neo 8 launch in China on January 22.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Realme Neo 8, Realme Neo 8 Design, Realme Neo 8 features, Realme Neo 8 Launch, Realme Neo 8 Specifications, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Apple Creator Studio Launched as New Subscription Bundle for Creators Across iPhone, iPad, and Mac

Related Stories

Realme Neo 8 Colour Options and RGB Design Teased Ahead of China Launch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Sale Early Deals: iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000
  2. Apple Announces Creator Pro Bundle With Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro and More
  3. Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery: Price, Features
  4. Here's When the Vivo V70 Series Could Launch in India
  5. Oppo Find N6, Watch X3 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  6. Here Are Some of the Best Smartphones Available in India With AMOLED Displays
  7. NoiseFit Pro 6R With Up to Seven Days Battery Life Launched in India
  8. This Realme P Series Phone Could Launch in India With a 10,000mAh Battery
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Neo 8 Colour Options and RGB Design Teased Ahead of China Launch
  2. Apple Creator Studio Launched as New Subscription Bundle for Creators Across iPhone, iPad, and Mac
  3. Astronomers Find ‘Mystery Engine’ Powering Massive Nebula Around a Dead Star, Challenging Physics
  4. Vivo V70 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Two Models Expected to Debut
  5. iPhone 17 Price in India Drops Under Rs. 75,000 Ahead of Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026
  6. Slack Introduces Agentic AI: How the New Slackbot Automates Your Workflow
  7. Arc Raiders' Sales Cross 12.4 Million Copies as Embark Studios Rolls Out New Update
  8. Space Gen: Chandrayaan OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran Starrer Online?
  9. Qubo Dashcam 4G Live Launched in India With Live GPS Tracking, Safety Alerts Alongside Dashcam Trio: Price, Features
  10. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8 to Reportedly Miss Out on Major Camera Upgrades; Specifications Leak
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »