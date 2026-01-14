The Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be launched in China soon as the successor to the Realme Neo 7. Ahead of its anticipated debut, the company has revealed key details about the upcoming handset via its social media, such as its colourways. It will be available in three colour options, including the previously teased Cyber Mecha shade. The Realme Neo 8 is teased to have an esports-inspired transparent RGB design.

Realme Neo 8 Colour Options

In a Weibo post, Realme announced that the upcoming Realme Neo 8 will be offered in three colour options— Cyber Purple, Mecha Gray, and Origin White (translated from Chinese). The company says Cyber Purple is a “flash fantasy” and depicts a trendy play arena, while Mecha Gray is “steady and deep”. The Origin White shade is claimed to be “truly flawless”.

All of the colourways of the Realme Neo 8 sport the same transparent RGB design, with VOOC branding accented in orange.

The handset has a see-through rear panel, showcasing some of its internal design elements. Realme's signature Awakening Halo lighting feature is visible alongside the camera island. The "HYPERIMAGE+" branding is embossed on the camera island, while an NFC label suggests the inclusion of NFC capability.

In terms of features, the Realme Neo 8 is already confirmed to sport a 165Hz Samsung M14 OLED screen. The panel is said to be based on Samsung Display's latest technology, incorporating luminescent materials that promise lower power consumption and a longer lifespan. The handset is teased to have an ultrasonic 3D fingerprint sensor and Crystal Armor Glass (translated from Chinese) scratch and drop protection.

For ergonomics, the Realme Neo 8 will feature large R-angle corners.

As per the company, the Realme Neo 8 will be powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset. The company claims its performance figures have crossed the 3.58 million mark on the AnTuTu. For optics, the Realme Neo 8 is confirmed to be equipped with a triple rear camera system, with one of the sensors offering 120x zoom. This is believed to be possible via a periscope telephoto lens.

We can expect more details to surface closer to the Realme Neo 8 launch in China on January 22.