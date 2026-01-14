Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi 17 Max Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Xiaomi 17 Max is said to feature narrow, symmetrical bezels on all four edges of the display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 14 January 2026 10:45 IST
Xiaomi 17 Max Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 17 Pro is equipped with a 6,300mAh battery

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 17 Max tipped to feature largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series
  • Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to launch in the firs quarter of this year
  • Xiaomi 17 Ultra was launched last month in China
Xiaomi 17 Max is said to be in the works as the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 family. While Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone, a fresh leak reveals the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 Max is said to come with the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and sport a display with narrow and symmetrical bezels. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are currently available for purchase in China.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Features (Expected) 

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi 17 Max will feature an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. If true, this would be the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 17 features a 7,000mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a 6,800mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6,300mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max variant is equipped with a 7,500mAh cell.

Further, the Xiaomi 17 Max is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like other Xiaomi 17 counterparts. The handset's display will likely have narrow, symmetrical bezels on all four edges.

In the comment section, the tipster states that the rear camera design of Xiaomi 17 Max will mirror that of the standard model. The new phone is said to feature a periscope telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to launch in the first quarter of this year as the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models. All these phones run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and boast Leica-tuned cameras.

The company launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra last month in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Xiaomi 17 Max, Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme Neo 8 Colour Options and RGB Design Teased Ahead of China Launch

Xiaomi 17 Max Tipped to Launch With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, Larger Battery Than Xiaomi 17 Ultra
