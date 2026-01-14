Xiaomi 17 Max is said to be in the works as the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 family. While Xiaomi has yet to announce any plans to launch a new smartphone, a fresh leak reveals the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone. The Xiaomi 17 Max is said to come with the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series, with support for both wired and wireless fast charging. It is expected to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and sport a display with narrow and symmetrical bezels. The Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra are currently available for purchase in China.

Xiaomi 17 Max Specifications, Features (Expected)

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) on Weibo claimed that Xiaomi 17 Max will feature an 8,000mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging support. If true, this would be the largest battery in the Xiaomi 17 series. The vanilla Xiaomi 17 features a 7,000mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Ultra comes with a 6,800mAh battery. The Xiaomi 17 Pro features a 6,300mAh battery, while the Xiaomi 17 Pro Max variant is equipped with a 7,500mAh cell.

Further, the Xiaomi 17 Max is said to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, like other Xiaomi 17 counterparts. The handset's display will likely have narrow, symmetrical bezels on all four edges.

In the comment section, the tipster states that the rear camera design of Xiaomi 17 Max will mirror that of the standard model. The new phone is said to feature a periscope telephoto lens.

The Xiaomi 17 Max is rumoured to launch in the first quarter of this year as the fifth member of the Xiaomi 17 series. The lineup currently includes the Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, Xiaomi 17 Pro Max, and Xiaomi 17 Ultra models. All these phones run on Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipsets and boast Leica-tuned cameras.

The company launched the Xiaomi 17 Ultra last month in China with a starting price of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 90,000) for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a triple rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.